Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Συγκλονιστικές στιγμές στο «αντίο» 12χρονου στην οικογένειά του

This boy is Ariel Zohar.



At the funeral today, he stood as the only surviving member, grieving his family who were tragically killed by terrorists in Kibbutz Nahal Oz. He laid to rest his mother Yasmin, father Yaniv, and sisters Tchelet and Keshet.



Ariel, nearly 13-years-old,… pic.twitter.com/cUFPHxXEj8