Μακρόν: Μισό εκατ. ευρώ για ένα δείπνο στον Κάρολο - Τι είχε το μενού

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's King Charles III toast during a state dinner in the Hall of Mirrors at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron and King Charles III held talks in Paris on Wednesday at the start of a long-awaited three-day state visit meant to highlight the friendship between France and the U.K. (Benoit Tessier/Pool via AP)