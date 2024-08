NASA: Στέλνει προμήθειες στον Διεθνή Διαστημικό Σταθμό για τους παγιδευμένους αστροναύτες

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams waves to photographers after leaving the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are scheduled to liftoff later today on the Boeing Starliner capsule for a trip to the international space station. . (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.