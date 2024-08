Το θρίλερ στη Σικελία συνεχίζεται: Δύτες ψάχνουν τους 6 αγνοούμενους, μεταξύ αυτών τον Μάικ Λιντς

Emergency services at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. Rescue teams and divers returned to the site of a storm-sunken superyacht Tuesday to search for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who are believed to be still trapped in the hull 50 meters (164-feet) underwater. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

AP