Τρόμος σε πτήση: Επιβάτες εκκένωσαν αεροσκάφος μετά την ανίχνευση καπνού - Βίντεο

#BREAKING: Turkish Airlines Flight TK2430, a Boeing 777-300ER, was evacuated on the apron at Antalya Airport after the crew detected a fire in the landing gear shortly after landing.