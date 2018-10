Ινδονησία: Η ιστορία του ήρωα που θυσιάστηκε για να σώσει εκατοντάδες την ώρα του φονικού σεισμού

View this post on Instagram

‘Batik 6231 runway 33 clear for take off’. This was his last transmission to me then we replied. Thank you for keeping me and guarding me till I’m safely airborne. Then he jumped out of tower broke his leg and arm. Wing of honor for Anthonius Gunawan Agung as my guardian angel at Palu. Rest peacefully my wing man. God be with you.

