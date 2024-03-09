Όσκαρ: Η λίστα με όλες οι υποψηφιότητες - Ποιοι διεκδικούν χρυσό αγαλματίδιο

Το newsbomb.gr θα μεταδώσει την εντυπωσιακή τελετή των Όσκαρ live λεπτό προς λεπτό

Τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας πραγματοποιείται η τελετή της φετινής απονομής των Όσκαρ σε μία εντυπωσιακή χρονιά για τον κινηματογράφο, που παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον για την Ελλάδα, καθώς ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος συμμετέχει με 11 υποψηφιότητες

Οι Oppenheimer, Barbie , Poor Things και Killers Of The Flower Moon είναι μεταξύ των ταινιών που θα κονταροχτυπηθούν, ενώ αστέρια όπως η Emma Stone και η Cillian Murphy προκρίνονται για βραβεία ερμηνείας.

Το newsbomb.gr θα μεταδώσει την εντυπωσιακή τελετή λεπτό προς λεπτό

Οι υποψηφιότητες όλων των διαγωνιζόμενων κατηγοριών ανακοινώθηκαν και σας τις παρουσιάζουμε.

Καλύτερης ταινίας

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Α' γυναικείου ρόλου

Annette Bening - Nyad

Lily Gladstone - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Α' ανδρικού ρόλου

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Β' ανδρικού ρόλου

Sterling K Brown - American Fiction

Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Β' γυναικείου ρόλου

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Σκηνοθέτη

Justine Triet - Anatomy Of A Fall

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese - Killers Of The Flower Moon

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone Of Interest

Κινουμένων σχεδίων

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Ντοκιμαντέρ

Four Daughters

20 Days In Mariupol

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

To Kill A Tiger

Ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας

Society Of The Snow - Spain

The Zone Of Interest - UK

The Teachers' Lounge - Germany

Io Capitano - Italy

Perfect Days - Japan

Κοστουμιών

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Make-up and hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm Just Ken - Barbie

What Was I Made For? - Barbie

Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers Of The Flower Moon

It Never Went Away - American Symphony

Παραγωγής

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Μοντάζ

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Διασκευασμένου σεναρίου

Barbie

Poor Things

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Past Lives

May December

Maestro

Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

War is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

Pachyderme

Our Uniform

Ταινία μικρού μήκους

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

Κινηματογραφία

El Conde

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

The ABCs Of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Ήχου

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

Οπτικά εφέ

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon