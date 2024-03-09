Όσκαρ: Η λίστα με όλες οι υποψηφιότητες - Ποιοι διεκδικούν χρυσό αγαλματίδιο
Το newsbomb.gr θα μεταδώσει την εντυπωσιακή τελετή των Όσκαρ live λεπτό προς λεπτό
Τα ξημερώματα της Δευτέρας πραγματοποιείται η τελετή της φετινής απονομής των Όσκαρ σε μία εντυπωσιακή χρονιά για τον κινηματογράφο, που παρουσιάζει ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον για την Ελλάδα, καθώς ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος συμμετέχει με 11 υποψηφιότητες
Οι Oppenheimer, Barbie , Poor Things και Killers Of The Flower Moon είναι μεταξύ των ταινιών που θα κονταροχτυπηθούν, ενώ αστέρια όπως η Emma Stone και η Cillian Murphy προκρίνονται για βραβεία ερμηνείας.
Οι υποψηφιότητες όλων των διαγωνιζόμενων κατηγοριών ανακοινώθηκαν και σας τις παρουσιάζουμε.
Καλύτερης ταινίας
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Α' γυναικείου ρόλου
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Α' ανδρικού ρόλου
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Β' ανδρικού ρόλου
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Β' γυναικείου ρόλου
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Σκηνοθέτη
Justine Triet - Anatomy Of A Fall
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese - Killers Of The Flower Moon
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone Of Interest
Κινουμένων σχεδίων
The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Ντοκιμαντέρ
Four Daughters
20 Days In Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
To Kill A Tiger
Ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας
Society Of The Snow - Spain
The Zone Of Interest - UK
The Teachers' Lounge - Germany
Io Capitano - Italy
Perfect Days - Japan
Κοστουμιών
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Make-up and hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society Of The Snow
Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου
American Fiction
Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm Just Ken - Barbie
What Was I Made For? - Barbie
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers Of The Flower Moon
It Never Went Away - American Symphony
Παραγωγής
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Μοντάζ
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Διασκευασμένου σεναρίου
Barbie
Poor Things
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
Πρωτότυπου σεναρίου
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Past Lives
May December
Maestro
Ταινία μικρού μήκους κινουμένων σχεδίων
Letter To A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
War is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko
Pachyderme
Our Uniform
Ταινία μικρού μήκους
The After
Invincible
Knight Of Fortune
Red, White And Blue
The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
Κινηματογραφία
El Conde
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
The ABCs Of Book Banning
The Barber Of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Ήχου
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
Οπτικά εφέ
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon