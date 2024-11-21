Όταν ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας μίλησε στο ΔΝΤ στα αγγλικά αλλά με… ελληνικές λέξεις

Ιστορική χαρακτηρίζεται η ομιλία του Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα στις 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 1957 στο Διεθνές Νομισματικό Ταμείο.

Ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας ήταν ένας από τους πιο σημαντικούς Έλληνες πολιτικούς και οικονομολόγους του 20ού αιώνα. Υπηρέτησε ως Πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδας και είχε σημαντικό ρόλο στη διαχείριση της ελληνικής οικονομίας.

Η ομιλία του είχε παγκόσμια απήχηση καθώς χρησιμοποίησε Αγγλικά, αλλά με λέξεις που προέρχονται από την αρχαία ελληνική γλώσσα, αναδεικνύοντας την κληρονομιά του ελληνικού πολιτισμού.

Η ομιλία ήταν: «Kyrie, I eulogize the archons of the Panethnic Numismatic Thesaurus and the Ecumenical Trapeza for the orthodoxy of their axioms, methods and policies, although there is an episode of cacophony of the Trapeza with Hellas.

With enthusiasm we dialogue and synagonize at the synods of our didymous Organizations in which polymorphous economic ideas and dogmas are analyzed and synthesized. Our critical problems such as the numismatic plethora generate some agony and melancholy.

This phenomenon is characteristic of our epoch. But, to my thesis, we have the dynamism to program therapeutic practices as a prophylaxis from chaos and catastrophe. In parallel, a panethnic unhypocritical economic synergy and harmonization in a democratic climate is basic. I apologize for my eccentric monologue. I emphasize my eucharistia to you Kyrie, to the eugenic and generous American Ethnos and to the organizers and protagonists of this Amphictyony and the gastronomic symposia. Η δεύτερη ομιλία στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 1959: Kyrie, It is Zeus’ anathema on our epoch for the dynamism of our economies and the heresy of our economic methods and policies that we should agonise between the Scylla of numismatic plethora and the Charybdis of economic anaemia. It is not my idiosyncrasy to be ironic or sarcastic but my diagnosis would be that politicians are rather cryptoplethorists. Although they emphatically stigmatize numismatic plethora, energize it through their tactics and practices.

Our policies have to be based more on economic and less on political criteria.Our gnomon has to be a metron between political, strategic and philanthropic scopes. Political magic has always been antieconomic. In an epoch characterised by monopolies, oligopolies, menopsonies, monopolistic antagonism and polymorphous inelasticities, our policies have to be more orthological. But this should not be metamorphosed into plethorophobia which is endemic among academic economists. Numismatic symmetry should not antagonize economic acme. A greater harmonization between the practices of the economic and numismatic archons is basic.

Parallel to this, we have to synchronize and harmonize more and more our economic and numismatic policies panethnically.

These scopes are more practical now, when the prognostics of the political and economic barometer are halcyonic. The history of our didymous organisations in this sphere has been didactic and their gnostic practices will always be a tonic to the polyonymous and idiomorphous ethnical economics.

The genesis of the programmed organisations will dynamize these policies. I sympathise, therefore, with the aposties and the hierarchy of our organisations in their zeal to programme orthodox economic and numismatic policies, although I have some logomachy with them. I apologize for having tyrannized you with my hellenic phraseology. In my epilogue, I emphasize my eulogy to the philoxenous autochthons of this cosmopolitan metropolis and my encomium to you, Kyrie, and the stenographers».

Μια πρόχειρη μετάφραση της ομιλίας του Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα

«Είναι το ανάθεμα του Δία στην εποχή μας και η αίρεση της οικονομικής μας μεθόδου και πολιτικής να αγωνιζόμαστε ανάμεσα στη Σκύλλα της νομισματικής πληθώρας και στη Χάρυβδη της οικονομικής αναιμίας.

Δεν είναι στην ιδιοσυγκρασία μου να είμαι ειρωνικός ή σαρκαστικός, αλλά η διάγνωσή μου θα ήταν ότι οι πολιτικοί είναι μάλλον κρυπτοπληθωριστές. Αν και στιγματίζουν εμφατικά το νομισματικό πληθωρισμό, τον ενεργοποιούν με τις τακτικές και τις πρακτικές τους. Οι πολιτικές μας θα έπρεπε να βασίζονται περισσότερο σε οικονομικά και λιγότερο σε πολιτικά κριτήρια. Ο γνώμονάς μας πρέπει να είναι ένα μέτρο μεταξύ οικονομικών στρατηγικών και φιλανθρωπικών πεδίων.

Σε μια εποχή που χαρακτηρίζεται από μονοπώλια, ολιγοπώλια, μονοπωλιακό ανταγωνισμό και πολυμορφικές ανελαστικότητες, οι πολιτικές μας πρέπει να είναι περισσότερο ορθολογικές, αλλά αυτό δεν πρέπει να μεταμορφώνεται σε πληθωροφοβία, η οποία ενδημεί μεταξύ των ακαδημαϊκών οικονομολόγων.

Η νομισματική συμμετρία δεν πρέπει να ανταγωνίζεται την οικονομική ακμή. Μια μεγαλύτερη εναρμόνιση μεταξύ των πρακτικών των οικονομικών και των νομισματικών αρχών είναι βασική.

Παράλληλα πρέπει να συγχρονίζουμε και να εναρμονίζουμε όλο και περισσότερο τις οικονομικές και νομισματικές πολιτικές μας πανεθνικά. Αυτά τα πεδία είναι πιο εφικτά τώρα, που τα προγνωστικά του πολιτικού και οικονομικού βαρομέτρου είναι σαν τις αλκυονίδες.

Η ιστορία της δίδυμης οργάνωσης μας σ' αυτή τη σφαίρα ήταν διδακτική και οι γνωστικές της πρακτικές θα αποτελούν πάντα τονωτικό για τις πολύσημες και ιδιομορφικές εθνοτικές οικονομίες. Η γένεση της προγραμματισμένης οργάνωσης θα δυναμιτίσει αυτές τις πολιτικές.

Επομένως, συμπάσχω, αν και όχι χωρίς κριτική σε ένα ή δύο θέματα με τους αποστόλους και την ιεραρχία των οργάνων μας στον ζήλο τους να προγραμματίσουν ορθόδοξες οικονομικές και νομισματικές πολιτικές.

Ζητώ συγγνώμη που σας τυράννησα με την ελληνική φρασεολογία μου. Στον επίλογό μου τονίζω το εγκώμιο μου στους φιλόξενους αυτόχθονες αυτής της κοσμοπολίτικης μητρόπολης και το εγκώμιο μου σε σας Κυρίους, τους στενογράφους».

