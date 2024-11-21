Όταν ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας μίλησε στο ΔΝΤ στα αγγλικά αλλά με… ελληνικές λέξεις

Ολόκληρη η ομιλία του Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα που είχε παγκόσμια απήχηση

Newsbomb

Όταν ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας μίλησε στο ΔΝΤ στα αγγλικά αλλά με… ελληνικές λέξεις
Τράπεζα της Ελλάδος
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
5'

Ιστορική χαρακτηρίζεται η ομιλία του Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα στις 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 1957 στο Διεθνές Νομισματικό Ταμείο.

Ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας ήταν ένας από τους πιο σημαντικούς Έλληνες πολιτικούς και οικονομολόγους του 20ού αιώνα. Υπηρέτησε ως Πρωθυπουργός της Ελλάδας και είχε σημαντικό ρόλο στη διαχείριση της ελληνικής οικονομίας.

Η ομιλία του είχε παγκόσμια απήχηση καθώς χρησιμοποίησε Αγγλικά, αλλά με λέξεις που προέρχονται από την αρχαία ελληνική γλώσσα, αναδεικνύοντας την κληρονομιά του ελληνικού πολιτισμού.

Η ομιλία ήταν: «Kyrie, I eulogize the archons of the Panethnic Numismatic Thesaurus and the Ecumenical Trapeza for the orthodoxy of their axioms, methods and policies, although there is an episode of cacophony of the Trapeza with Hellas.

With enthusiasm we dialogue and synagonize at the synods of our didymous Organizations in which polymorphous economic ideas and dogmas are analyzed and synthesized. Our critical problems such as the numismatic plethora generate some agony and melancholy.

This phenomenon is characteristic of our epoch. But, to my thesis, we have the dynamism to program therapeutic practices as a prophylaxis from chaos and catastrophe. In parallel, a panethnic unhypocritical economic synergy and harmonization in a democratic climate is basic. I apologize for my eccentric monologue. I emphasize my eucharistia to you Kyrie, to the eugenic and generous American Ethnos and to the organizers and protagonists of this Amphictyony and the gastronomic symposia. Η δεύτερη ομιλία στις 2 Οκτωβρίου 1959: Kyrie, It is Zeus’ anathema on our epoch for the dynamism of our economies and the heresy of our economic methods and policies that we should agonise between the Scylla of numismatic plethora and the Charybdis of economic anaemia. It is not my idiosyncrasy to be ironic or sarcastic but my diagnosis would be that politicians are rather cryptoplethorists. Although they emphatically stigmatize numismatic plethora, energize it through their tactics and practices.

Our policies have to be based more on economic and less on political criteria.Our gnomon has to be a metron between political, strategic and philanthropic scopes. Political magic has always been antieconomic. In an epoch characterised by monopolies, oligopolies, menopsonies, monopolistic antagonism and polymorphous inelasticities, our policies have to be more orthological. But this should not be metamorphosed into plethorophobia which is endemic among academic economists. Numismatic symmetry should not antagonize economic acme. A greater harmonization between the practices of the economic and numismatic archons is basic.

Parallel to this, we have to synchronize and harmonize more and more our economic and numismatic policies panethnically.

These scopes are more practical now, when the prognostics of the political and economic barometer are halcyonic. The history of our didymous organisations in this sphere has been didactic and their gnostic practices will always be a tonic to the polyonymous and idiomorphous ethnical economics.

The genesis of the programmed organisations will dynamize these policies. I sympathise, therefore, with the aposties and the hierarchy of our organisations in their zeal to programme orthodox economic and numismatic policies, although I have some logomachy with them. I apologize for having tyrannized you with my hellenic phraseology. In my epilogue, I emphasize my eulogy to the philoxenous autochthons of this cosmopolitan metropolis and my encomium to you, Kyrie, and the stenographers».

Μια πρόχειρη μετάφραση της ομιλίας του Ξενοφώντα Ζολώτα

«Είναι το ανάθεμα του Δία στην εποχή μας και η αίρεση της οικονομικής μας μεθόδου και πολιτικής να αγωνιζόμαστε ανάμεσα στη Σκύλλα της νομισματικής πληθώρας και στη Χάρυβδη της οικονομικής αναιμίας.

Δεν είναι στην ιδιοσυγκρασία μου να είμαι ειρωνικός ή σαρκαστικός, αλλά η διάγνωσή μου θα ήταν ότι οι πολιτικοί είναι μάλλον κρυπτοπληθωριστές. Αν και στιγματίζουν εμφατικά το νομισματικό πληθωρισμό, τον ενεργοποιούν με τις τακτικές και τις πρακτικές τους. Οι πολιτικές μας θα έπρεπε να βασίζονται περισσότερο σε οικονομικά και λιγότερο σε πολιτικά κριτήρια. Ο γνώμονάς μας πρέπει να είναι ένα μέτρο μεταξύ οικονομικών στρατηγικών και φιλανθρωπικών πεδίων.

Σε μια εποχή που χαρακτηρίζεται από μονοπώλια, ολιγοπώλια, μονοπωλιακό ανταγωνισμό και πολυμορφικές ανελαστικότητες, οι πολιτικές μας πρέπει να είναι περισσότερο ορθολογικές, αλλά αυτό δεν πρέπει να μεταμορφώνεται σε πληθωροφοβία, η οποία ενδημεί μεταξύ των ακαδημαϊκών οικονομολόγων.

Η νομισματική συμμετρία δεν πρέπει να ανταγωνίζεται την οικονομική ακμή. Μια μεγαλύτερη εναρμόνιση μεταξύ των πρακτικών των οικονομικών και των νομισματικών αρχών είναι βασική.

Παράλληλα πρέπει να συγχρονίζουμε και να εναρμονίζουμε όλο και περισσότερο τις οικονομικές και νομισματικές πολιτικές μας πανεθνικά. Αυτά τα πεδία είναι πιο εφικτά τώρα, που τα προγνωστικά του πολιτικού και οικονομικού βαρομέτρου είναι σαν τις αλκυονίδες.

Η ιστορία της δίδυμης οργάνωσης μας σ' αυτή τη σφαίρα ήταν διδακτική και οι γνωστικές της πρακτικές θα αποτελούν πάντα τονωτικό για τις πολύσημες και ιδιομορφικές εθνοτικές οικονομίες. Η γένεση της προγραμματισμένης οργάνωσης θα δυναμιτίσει αυτές τις πολιτικές.

Επομένως, συμπάσχω, αν και όχι χωρίς κριτική σε ένα ή δύο θέματα με τους αποστόλους και την ιεραρχία των οργάνων μας στον ζήλο τους να προγραμματίσουν ορθόδοξες οικονομικές και νομισματικές πολιτικές.

Ζητώ συγγνώμη που σας τυράννησα με την ελληνική φρασεολογία μου. Στον επίλογό μου τονίζω το εγκώμιο μου στους φιλόξενους αυτόχθονες αυτής της κοσμοπολίτικης μητρόπολης και το εγκώμιο μου σε σας Κυρίους, τους στενογράφους».

Σχετικές ειδήσεις

Ροή Ειδήσεων Δημοφιλή
19:03ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Φωτιά σε χαμηλή βλάστηση στις Σέρρες

19:02ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Ανεβαίνει η ένταση στο Αιγαίο: Ετοιμάζουν κλίμα για νέα αντιπαράθεση στην Κάσο τουρκικά ΜΜΕ

19:02ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Μανούσος Μανουσάκης: Τα soundtracks τηλεοπτικών σειρών του που έγιναν διαχρονικές επιτυχίες

18:57ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Διαρροή φυσικού αερίου στο Χαλάνδρι - Κλειστή η οδός Ολύμπου

18:55ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Πηγές «87+»: Θεσμική εκτροπή, σαν την αποστασία του '65, από Τζάκρη, Πούλου

18:46ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΙΣ

Η Samsung Black Friday ξεκίνησε για επιλεγμένα προϊόντα

18:46ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Παγκράτι: Συνελήφθη 49χρονος που έβαζε τα λεφτά για την αποθήκη γιάφκα

18:44ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Έφτασε στην Ευελπίδων η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου

18:44LIFESTYLE

Η Γη της ελιάς: Ο κλοιός στενεύει για τον Δημοσθένη – Τον «ξεψαχνίζει» η αστυνομία

18:38ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Καιρός: «Κόκκινη» προειδοποίηση από τον Θοδωρή Κολυδά - Πότε επιστρέφουν τα χιόνια

18:38ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Γονείς έβαλαν στο στόμα 7χρονης κόλλα για να μην τρώει - Ζύγιζε μόλις 13 κιλά και πέθανε από ασιτία

18:37ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ελβετία: Το δημοψήφισμα που απειλεί την... Eurovision - Κατηγορούν για προπαγάνδα τους διοργανωτές

18:33ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Βρετανία: Η στέψη του βασιλιά Καρόλου κόστισε 72 εκατομμύρια λίρες

18:33ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Όταν ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας μίλησε στο ΔΝΤ στα αγγλικά αλλά με… ελληνικές λέξεις

18:29ΔΙΚΑΙΟΣΥΝΗ

Κιβωτός: Παραμένει η προσωρινή διοίκηση - Απέρριψε το ΣτΕ την προσφυγή της πρεσβυτέρας

18:24ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Τραγωδία στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Από ανακοπή καρδιάς πέθανε το 10χρονο παιδί

18:19ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Αμαλιάδα: «Μπορεί τα παιδιά να είναι και 8» - «Βόμβες» από την Αγγελική Νικολούλη

18:18LIFESTYLE

«Κόλαφος» η Ελένη Ράντου: Η αντίδραση σε ερώτηση για τη μη συμμετοχή της στην απεργία των ηθοποιών

18:16ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

Κριστιάνο Ρονάλντο: «Λένε ότι είμαι τελειωμένος, ότι είμαι στη Σαουδική Αραβία μόνο για τα λεφτά»

18:15ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ

Αναδρομικά ΕΦΚΑ: 40.000 οι δικαιούχοι που θα δούν τα χρήματα στους λογαριασμούς τους

ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
By netbet
18:44ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Έφτασε στην Ευελπίδων η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου

17:45LIFESTYLE

Δύσκολες ώρες για την Δέσποινα Μοιραράκη - «Κάτι δεν πήγε καλά στο χειρουργείο»

17:33ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναντήθηκαν για πρώτη φορά η πιο ψηλή και η πιο κοντή γυναίκα στον πλανήτη - Δείτε φωτογραφίες και βίντεο

18:46ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Παγκράτι: Συνελήφθη 49χρονος που έβαζε τα λεφτά για την αποθήκη γιάφκα

18:38ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Καιρός: «Κόκκινη» προειδοποίηση από τον Θοδωρή Κολυδά - Πότε επιστρέφουν τα χιόνια

15:54ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Θλίψη: «Έφυγε» από τη ζωή ο Δημήτρης Χαΐτογλου - Ποιος ήταν ο πρόεδρος της βιομηχανίας τροφίμων

18:19ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Αμαλιάδα: «Μπορεί τα παιδιά να είναι και 8» - «Βόμβες» από την Αγγελική Νικολούλη

05:30ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ

Εορτολόγιο 21 Νοεμβρίου: Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα - Μεγάλη η σημερινή μέρα για την Ορθοδοξία

17:58ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Ραγδαία αλλαγή του καιρού: Πλησιάζουν οι ψυχρές αέριες μάζες από τη Βόρεια Ευρώπη – Έρχονται τα πρώτα χιόνια στην Αττική

15:14ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ

Νέο VOUCHER για μικρές επιχειρήσεις και ελεύθερους επαγγελματίες - Ποιους αφορά

17:29ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Οι Αμερικάνοι διαψεύδουν τον Ζελένσκι - Τι ήταν ο «μυστηριώδης» πύραυλος που χτύπησε την Ουκρανία

17:35ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Μενίδι: Τρεις γυναίκες Ρομά πλησίασαν ηλικιωμένη σε σούπερ μάρκετ και της έκλεψαν 1.500 ευρώ

17:18ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Γιάννης Καλλιάνος: Άρση ασυλίας του βουλευτή εισηγείται η Επιτροπή Δεοντολογίας της Βουλής

21:37ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Αλλάζει πρωτεύουσα το Ιράν - Η λειψυδρία το κύριο πρόβλημα - Πού θα μεταφερθεί από την Τεχεράνη

17:07ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Μανούσος Μανουσάκης: Νέα ανάρτηση της οικογένειάς του - «Η νόσος του ήταν κακής πρόγνωσης»

14:47ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου: «Θα σου σπάσω το κινητό» - Η στιγμή της σύλληψης και η απειλή σε δημοσιογράφους

17:53ΑΥΤΟΚΙΝΗΤΟ

Τέρμα οι «σακαράκες»: Δύσκολες μέρες για τους κατόχους παλαιών ΙΧ – Εξετάζεται η υποχρεωτική απόσυρση

18:33ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Όταν ο Ξενοφών Ζολώτας μίλησε στο ΔΝΤ στα αγγλικά αλλά με… ελληνικές λέξεις

13:54ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Συνελήφθη η Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου - Τρεις μηνύσεις εναντίον της

04:20ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ιαπωνία: Ερευνητές ανακάλυψαν σπάνιο θησαυρό αξίας 24.899.997.738 ευρώ

ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΕΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ