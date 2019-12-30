Strong winds continue to disrupt ferry transport on Monday

Sailing bans in the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio continued into Monday, while only closed-type ferries were allowed to ply Saronic Gulf routes.

The ferry lines Agia Marina-Nea Styra, Arkitsa-Aidipsos, Volos-Sporades, Kavala-Prinos, Keramoti-Thassos Port and Alexandroupolis-Samothrace were down.

Passengers intending to travel by ferry are advised to contact the local port authority or travel agent before setting out.

