Ταϊβάν: Τηλεοπτικός σταθμός μετέδωσε «κατά λάθος» ότι η Κίνα επιτέθηκε στη χώρα

中共打過來「導彈擊中新北市」?#Taiwan CTS 華視 TV station apologizes after it broadcast chyrons reporting China attacked targets in New Taipei City. CTS explained it was a fire dept exercise and wording wasn't intended for broadcast. @iingwen @MoNDefensehttps://t.co/1PwemJQ7B2 pic.twitter.com/doiFB1CAtT