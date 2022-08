Πύραυλοι πάνω από την Ταϊβάν - Εικόνες από την μεγαλύτερη στρατιωτική άσκηση στην ιστορία της Κίνας

A stone's throw from Taiwan, Chinese beachgoers aren't worried about war.



"A war? No, I don't care," a young man tells @AFP as he takes a stroll. "As residents of Fujian, we're used to tensions in the Taiwan Strait. We've lived with them for decades" https://t.co/gU9Xy2xJWo pic.twitter.com/spBanE5P7y