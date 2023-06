Στην Αθήνα, την Πέμπτη, η 56η συνεδρίαση της Τράπεζας Ανάπτυξης του Συμβουλίου της Ευρώπης

#Athens ?? will host this year's Joint Meeting of the @COEbanknews Governing Board & Administrative Council, w/ the participation of @coe Secretary General @MarijaPBuric. On 8 June, in the margins of this Joint Meeting, the 2023 https://t.co/PpBdpx9K05 ceremony will take place. https://t.co/Yj5FxRmwj7