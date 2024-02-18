Γιώργος Λάνθιμος: Η άφιξη του σκηνοθέτη και της Έμα Στόουν στην τελετή απονομής των BAFTA
Η ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου «Poor Thnigs» διεκδικεί βραβείο BAFTA σε 11 κατηγορίες, μεταξύ των οποίων και για την καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία για την Έμα Στόουν
Χαμογελαστός και με την πρωταγωνίστριά του, Έμα Στόουν, στο πλευρό του φωτογραφήθηκε ο Γιώργος Λάνθιμος στο κόκκινο χαλί της τελετής απνομής των βραβείων BAFTA, στο Royal Festival Hall του Λονδίνου.
Η Έμα Στόουν διεκδικεί το βραβείο για την καλύτερη γυναικεία ερμηνεία, ενώ η ταινία Poor Things έχει συνολικά 11 υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ άλλων για Καλύτερη Ταινία και Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις φετινές υποψηφιότητες των BAFTA
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
All of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερoς Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Καλύτερoς Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
Καλύτερoς Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Καλύτερoς Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
Καλύτερο Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People's President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Καλύτερη Μη Αγγλόφωνη Ταινία
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Nτοκιμαντέρ
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
Wham!
Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boy and the Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest