Ουαλία: Της άνοιξε το κεφάλι με φτυάρι - «Κόλαση» η ζωή ζευγαριού από εφιαλτική γειτόνισσα

❗ An Usk woman who assaulted on a Monmouthshire couple both inside and outside of their home will spend six years and two months in prison.



ℹ️ Paula Attwood-Rees assaulted a man and a woman in Monkswood, near Usk, in May this year.



Follow the link in the comments for more ? pic.twitter.com/GJqEbOn9wR