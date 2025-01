Φονικός σεισμός στο Θιβέτ: Πάνω από 53 νεκροί και δεκάδες τραυματίες - Ισοπεδώθηκε «ιερή» πόλη

?BREAKING: TIBET EARTHQUAKE DEATH TOLL RISES TO 53



The death toll from the powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Tibet has climbed to 53, state-run media confirms.



Rescue efforts continue in Dingri County, where numerous buildings collapsed.



The quake, felt across… https://t.co/JRwvY9eDxA pic.twitter.com/B2URUbxsRY