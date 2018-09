Θρήνος: Πέθανε η 40χρονη δημοσιογράφος που αποχαιρέτησε μία ημέρα πριν το κοινό της

Our brave, beautiful, wonderful, courageous Rachael died peacefully this morning surrounded by her close family. We are all heartbroken and the hole she leaves in our perfect little family will never be filled. To everyone who took an interest in her story over the last two years, downloaded the awe-inspiring You, Me and the Big C podcast or sent her messages of support, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You’ll never know how much those messages meant to her and us. We’ll miss her so very much but we couldn’t be prouder of what she achieved in her 40 years, and we are genuinely comforted by the impact we know she had on so many lives. Thank you. Steve and Freddie xxx

