Government to bring two bills that include tax cuts, now and in September

ΗΜΕΡΟΛΟΓΙΟ Τρίτη 23/07 2019

Εορτολόγιο

Φωκά και Απολλωνίου ιερομαρτύρων, Ιεζεκιήλ του προφήτου

Αυτοκίνητα

Κινούνται σήμερα: Μονά

Δακτύλιος στο Κέντρο της Αθήνας

Σαν σήμερα

Σαν σήμερα το 1957 γεννιέται ο Νίκος Γκάλης (Pics+Vids)
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ Τρίτη 23/07 2019 Δες αναλυτικά το δελτίο καιρού
06:20
Ανατολή
20:42
Δύση
3bf
Ταχ. Ανέμου
32%
Υγρασία
31
Αλλάζει σήμερα το σκηνικό του καιρού: Πού θα βρέξει (χάρτες)
32
24/07
31
25/07
31
26/07
31
27/07
32
28/07
32
29/07
30
30/07
Ελλάδα-Ιταλία για μια θέση στην 4άδα (Live Streaming)

Ελλάδα-Ιταλία για μια θέση στην 4άδα (Live Streaming)

12:40
LIVE: Η ενημέρωση από τον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο, Στέλιο Πέτσα

LIVE: Η ενημέρωση από τον κυβερνητικό εκπρόσωπο, Στέλιο Πέτσα

VID 12:37
«Κλείδωσε» ο παρουσιαστής του ελληνικού «Πιο Αδύναμου Κρίκου»

«Κλείδωσε» ο παρουσιαστής του ελληνικού «Πιο Αδύναμου Κρίκου»

12:34
Το πανάκριβο δώρο του Μοράτα στη σύζυγό του για την επέτειο γάμου (vid - pics)

Το πανάκριβο δώρο του Μοράτα στη σύζυγό του για την επέτειο γάμου (vid - pics)

12:30
Δεν θα πιστεύεις πόσα σκαλιά έχει μεγαλύτερη σκάλα στον κόσμο! (pics+vid)

Δεν θα πιστεύεις πόσα σκαλιά έχει μεγαλύτερη σκάλα στον κόσμο! (pics+vid)

12:21
Πώς έβριζαν οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες;

Πώς έβριζαν οι αρχαίοι Έλληνες;

12:21
French tourist found stabbed to death in rented room at Crete resort

French tourist found stabbed to death in rented room at Crete resort

12:21
Στην Τσεχία θέλει να κάνει check in για την Τουρκία

Στην Τσεχία θέλει να κάνει check in για την Τουρκία

12:13
Η Δέσποινα Βανδή χορεύει με το μπικίνι της στην παραλία, σε εντελώς αρετουσάριστο βίντεο

Η Δέσποινα Βανδή χορεύει με το μπικίνι της στην παραλία, σε εντελώς αρετουσάριστο βίντεο

11:50
Καταιγίδα πληρωμών: Πότε θα καταβληθεί το Κοινωνικό Εισόδημα Αλληλεγγύης

Καταιγίδα πληρωμών: Πότε θα καταβληθεί το Κοινωνικό Εισόδημα Αλληλεγγύης

11:49
Όσοι μη «κανονικοί» προσέλθετε

Όσοι μη «κανονικοί» προσέλθετε

11:48
«Βρέχει» χρήματα: Ποια επιδόματα πληρώνονται αυτή την εβδομάδα

«Βρέχει» χρήματα: Ποια επιδόματα πληρώνονται αυτή την εβδομάδα

11:41
Μάρκο Βεράτι: «Αναστέναξε» η Μύκονος με τα οπίσθια της συντρόφου του (pics&vid)

Μάρκο Βεράτι: «Αναστέναξε» η Μύκονος με τα οπίσθια της συντρόφου του (pics&vid)

11:40
Όγκος στον εγκέφαλο: 6 σημεία-κλειδιά που πρέπει να γνωρίζετε (εικόνες)

Όγκος στον εγκέφαλο: 6 σημεία-κλειδιά που πρέπει να γνωρίζετε (εικόνες)

11:40
Γιατί οι Τούρκοι φαντάροι αγοράζουν... σερβιέτες με φτερά στα ΚΨΜ;

Γιατί οι Τούρκοι φαντάροι αγοράζουν... σερβιέτες με φτερά στα ΚΨΜ;

11:36
Βικτόρια Πλζεν - Ολυμπιακός: Τι ώρα και σε ποιο κανάλι θα δούμε τον αγώνα

Βικτόρια Πλζεν - Ολυμπιακός: Τι ώρα και σε ποιο κανάλι θα δούμε τον αγώνα

11:34
Σοκαριστικό video: Η στιγμή που σπάει το σκοινί ενώ κάνει bungee jumping (Προσοχή: Σκληρές εικόνες)

Σοκαριστικό video: Η στιγμή που σπάει το σκοινί ενώ κάνει bungee jumping (Προσοχή: Σκληρές εικόνες)

VID 11:31
Σταματίνα Τσιμτσιλή: Δείτε τι έκανε στην Πάρο με τα παιδιά της και ενθουσιάστηκε (vid+pics)

Σταματίνα Τσιμτσιλή: Δείτε τι έκανε στην Πάρο με τα παιδιά της και ενθουσιάστηκε (vid+pics)

11:30
Ολυμπιακός: Αποκαλύφθηκε η δεύτερη εμφάνιση (photos)

Ολυμπιακός: Αποκαλύφθηκε η δεύτερη εμφάνιση (photos)

11:26
Μηνιαίες προβλέψεις 23/07 - 23/08: Οι καρδιές μας πάλλονται από... έρωτα!

Μηνιαίες προβλέψεις 23/07 - 23/08: Οι καρδιές μας πάλλονται από... έρωτα!

11:20
Χαμός στην Κέρκυρα με την εμφάνιση της Κατερίνας Στικούδη (video)

Χαμός στην Κέρκυρα με την εμφάνιση της Κατερίνας Στικούδη (video)

11:19
Η συνταγή της ημέρας: Smoothie με ανανά, μπανάνα και πορτοκάλι

Η συνταγή της ημέρας: Smoothie με ανανά, μπανάνα και πορτοκάλι

11:14
Government to bring two bills that include tax cuts, now and in September

Government to bring two bills that include tax cuts, now and in September

11:12
To εκπληκτικό ρετιρέ διαμέρισμα του ξενοδοχείου Baccarat στη Νέα Υόρκη

To εκπληκτικό ρετιρέ διαμέρισμα του ξενοδοχείου Baccarat στη Νέα Υόρκη

11:10
Οι followers της Kylie Jenner την κατηγορούν ότι έχει κάνει πλαστικές επεμβάσεις σε όλο της το σώμα

Οι followers της Kylie Jenner την κατηγορούν ότι έχει κάνει πλαστικές επεμβάσεις σε όλο της το σώμα

11:00
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ

Government to bring two bills that include tax cuts, now and in September

Newsbomb

Government to bring two bills that include tax cuts, now and in September

After the vote approving the government's policy platform in the early hours of Tuesday morning, action to bring tax cuts that strengthen the middle classes and kickstart the Greek economy will begin.

The two tax bills and the tax relief that these introduce form the basis of the government's plan to change a regime of excessive taxation, which has hindered the growth of the Greek economy in recent years. The objective is to reduce the tax burden and attract new investments to boost economic growth and pave the way for reducing the primary surplus target below 3.5 pct as of 2021, in agreement with Greece's EU partners.

The first fast-track bill to be tabled in the parliament by the end of the week will include reductions in the 2019 and 2020 ENFIA property tax, new more favourable conditions for the 120-installment debt settlement scheme and changes to the standard settlement of 12 to 24 installments offered for debts to the tax office. The second bill is expected to be tabled in the parliament in September. This will include reductions in household and business income tax and measures to support the construction sector.

