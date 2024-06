Ευρωεκλογές 2024: Η συμμετοχή στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση μέχρι ώρας

EU27, European Parliament election today: total reported turnout so far across the EU is 23.9% (excluding Greece).



We estimate that this is 0.7 points lower than 2019, when we saw the highest final turnout since 1994. #EP2024 #Europawahl



Details: https://t.co/5PiS0AwbiO pic.twitter.com/udkCLwJsWr