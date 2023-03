Μαρία Σάκκαρη: Άδοξο τέλος στο Indian Wells - Έχασε στον ημιτελικό από την Σαμπαλένκα

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka extends her 2023 record to 17-1, into her 3rd final of the season & snaps a 3-match losing streak in WTA 1000 SFs to make her 1st WTA 1000 F since winning 2021 Madrid.



Sunday's Indian Wells final will either be:



No.1 vs. No.2

2023 AusOpen final redux https://t.co/mbIs1G88mb