Το διαστημικό τηλεσκόπιο Hubble εντόπισε σμήνος άστρων ενός γαλαξία - «νάνου»

The dwarf galaxy UGC 685 is located about 15 million light-years away.



Seen in this #HubbleClassic view, it's classified as a "dwarf" galaxy because of its hazy structure, an ill-defined shape, and an appearance like a swarm of stars.



Find out more: https://t.co/wT0jPA3f8S pic.twitter.com/2rmMpGZolZ