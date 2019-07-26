The removal of burnt trees and branches in Rafina started on Friday, according to the mayor of Rafina-Pikermi, Vangelis Bournous.

The mayor said that the total volume of burnt trees and braches following last year's fires is estimated at 80-100,000 cubic meters and their removal will be completed in 30-45 days.

He added that the site will be fenced on Saturday and special chipper shredders will be placed - sponsored by five companies - for the remaining burnt organic material, which will be transfered to cement plants and be used as biomass.