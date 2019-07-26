As of June 1, 2020, 34.37 pct of the new pensions will be digitally granted, Vroutsis says

As of June 1, 2020, 34.37 pct of the new pensions will be digitally granted, while part of the outstanding pensions (over 450,000) will be included in the digital system, Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, said on Friday.

Minister of Digital Governance, Kyriakos Pierakakis, stressed that "our aim will be more and more pensions to be granted on the same day."

Labour Minister Yiannis Vroutsis, Interior Minister Takis Theodorakos and Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis had a meeting earlier on Friday focused on the issue of accelerating the pension system.

"Today, we are taking the first major step in the great reform that we have before us - the digital transformation of the Labour Ministry to accelerate the process to grant pensions as soon as possible and to achieve one goal: On 1 June 2020, 34.37 pct of new pensions will be digitally granted. It is a major structural change, a major reform that is being done today with the assistance and coordination of the three ministers," Vroutsis underlined.