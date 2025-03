Η φρεγάτα Κουντουριώτης και το υποβρύχιο Πιπίνος στη μεγαλύτερη ανθυποβρυχιακή άσκηση του ΝΑΤΟ

11 11

From (F-462) Kountoriotis (GRE-N), Supply Ship (A14) Victoria Patino (ESP-N), simultaniously replenish (F-247) Kemal Reis (TUR-N), Flag ship of Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) and (F-796) CDT Birot (FRA-N) during the Dynamic Mata Exercise, along side Sicily coast, 5th March 2025. Πηγή: ©Olivier LE COMTE/MARCOM/NATO