Το «απαγορευμένο όπλο» που οι ΗΠΑ στέλνουν στην Ουκρανία - Το ζητούσε επί τρία χρόνια ο Ζελένσκι

Meet ADAM (Area Denial Artillery Munition), a 155mm projectile that disperses antipersonnel mines.



The M692 carries 36 M67 mines with a 48 hour self destruct.



The M731 carries 36 M72 mines with a 4 hour self destruct.



Hopefully this is what Ukraine will receive.