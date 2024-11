Ραγδαίες εξελίξεις: Διηπειρωτικό βαλλιστικό πύραυλο εκτόξευσε η Ρωσία, σύμφωνα με τους Ουκρανούς

⚡️ SIX cruise missiles shot down

➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖

On the morning of November 21, 2024, between 05:00 and 07:00, Russian troops attacked the city of Dnipro (enterprises and critical infrastructure) with missiles of various types. In particular, an intercontinental ballistic… pic.twitter.com/vYaDhRbGyN