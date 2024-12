Συρία: Οι αντάρτες ανακοίνωσαν ότι κατέλαβαν το παλάτι του Άσαντ στο Χαλέπι (Βίντεο)

Civilians take cover as Syrian government shell the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on August 25, 2012. Syrian rebels say they are digging in for a war of attrition in Aleppo, where what was being billed as the "mother of all battles" is now dragging on into a second month of bloody stalemate. AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS / AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS

