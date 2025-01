Θιβέτ: Σχεδόν 100 οι νεκροί από τον σεισμό - Καταστροφές και δεκάδες μετασεισμοί

???TIBET EARTHQUAKE: DEATH TOLL CLIMBS TO 95



The quake felt by over 105 million people across Nepal, India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh, caused severe shaking and sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets.



China has deployed 1,500+ rescue workers to the disaster zone, where… https://t.co/UcXOe0Opwf pic.twitter.com/1FYvYxI6kj