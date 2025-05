Eurostat: Οι Έλληνες δουλεύουν περισσότερο από όλους στην Ευρώπη - Τεμπέληδες οι... Ολλανδοί

In 2024, people aged 20-64 worked (both full and part time) an average of 36.0 hours per week in their main job.?⏱️



Longest in:

??Greece (39.8 hours)

??Bulgaria (39.0)



Shortest:

??Netherlands (32.1 hours)

??Denmark, ??Germany & ??Austria (all 33.9)



