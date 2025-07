ΗΠΑ: Ξεκίνησαν οι απελάσεις από το «Αλκατράζ των Αλιγάτορων» στη Φλόριντα

epa12262015 Several white tents are placed next to the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport strip to build the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility in Ochopee, Florida, USA, 25 July 2025. Alligator Alcatraz is an immigration detention facility in southern Florida's Everglades, surrounded by Everglade's wildlife like alligators, Florida panthers and pythons, and snakes as a natural deterrent. EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

