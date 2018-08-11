11 Αυγούστου 2018 07:59

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Αεροπειρατεία αεροσκάφους της Alaska Airlines στο Σιάτλ (Vids)

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Αεροπειρατεία αεροσκάφους της Alaska Airlines στο Σιάτλ (Vids)

Ένας πιλότος, σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, χωρίς άδεια για προγραματισμένη πτήση, κατάφερε να εισέλθει σε εμπορικό αεροσκάφος και να απογειωθεί από το αεροδρόμιο του Σιάτλ. Όλες οι πτήσεις από και προς το εν λόγω αεροδρόμιο προσωρινά ακυρώθηκαν.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες διεθνών Μέσων Ενημέρωσης, το επιβατηγό αεροπλάνο, τύπου Horizon Air Q400, ακολούθησαν μαχητικά αεροσκάφη, τα οποία απογειώθηκαν για να το αναχαιτίσουν στην περίπτωση που ο πιλότος επιχειρούσε να το ρίξει σε κατοικημένη περιοχή.

Όπως ανακοίνωσε η Alaska Airlines, πιθανότατα στο αεροπλάνο δεν επέβαιναν άλλοι επιβάτες.

 Δείτε βίντεο από τη συντριβή:

Το σημείο της συντριβής


Διαβάστε επίσης:

Θρίλερ δίχως τέλος στην Ξάνθη: Γι΄ αυτό σκότωσε τον κουμπάρο του και αυτοκτόνησε

Τρόμος στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Κοίταξαν στην άμμο και δεν πίστευαν στα μάτια τους με το σπάνιο αυτό θέαμα!

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Τρόμος στον αέρα: Απόπειρα αεροπειρατείας σε πτήση προς το Κάιρο

Τρόμος στον αέρα: Απόπειρα αεροπειρατείας σε πτήση προς το Κάιρο

Συναγερμός στα αεροδρόμια: Για αεροπειρατείες προειδοποιεί η Ιντερπόλ

Συναγερμός στα αεροδρόμια: Για αεροπειρατείες προειδοποιεί η Ιντερπόλ

Τρόμος στον αέρα: Αεροπειρατής απειλούσε να ανατινάξει αεροπλάνο - Δείτε συγκλονιστικές φωτογραφίες

Τρόμος στον αέρα: Αεροπειρατής απειλούσε να ανατινάξει αεροπλάνο - Δείτε συγκλονιστικές φωτογραφίες

BOMBTV

Viral: Αυτά είναι τα καλύτερα Fail βίντεο της εβδομάδας που πέρασε (Ήρθαν τα πάνω κάτω)
11.08.2018 06:39

Viral: Αυτά είναι τα καλύτερα Fail βίντεο της εβδομάδας που πέρασε (Ήρθαν τα πάνω κάτω)

Η εβδομάδα που πέρασε «έφερε» μια σειρά από απίθανα και επικά fails, τα οποία συνθέτουν μια ξεκαρδιστική συλλογή διάρκειας 6…
10.08.2018 20:11

Τρομακτικό βίντεο: Η λάσπη «πνίγει» χωριό στην Ελβετία (vid)

Ελβετία | Λάσπη: Στην αρχή και για περίπου 3 - 4 λεπτά ακούγεται ένας υπόκωφος θόρυβος. Λίγες στιγμές αργότερα αυτό…
10.08.2018 20:10

Βίντεο ΣΟΚ: Μπετονιέρα πατάει στο κεφάλι πεσμένη γυναίκα και δεν σώζεται από θαύμα, αλλά...

Τραγικό θάνατο από την εγκληματική αμέλεια ενός οδηγού παραλίγο να βρει μια γυναίκα αναβάτης μοτοσικλέτας στην Κίνα.
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ