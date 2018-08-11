Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Αεροπειρατεία αεροσκάφους της Alaska Airlines στο Σιάτλ (Vids)

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες διεθνών Μέσων Ενημέρωσης, το επιβατηγό αεροπλάνο, τύπου Horizon Air Q400, ακολούθησαν μαχητικά αεροσκάφη, τα οποία απογειώθηκαν για να το αναχαιτίσουν στην περίπτωση που ο πιλότος επιχειρούσε να το ρίξει σε κατοικημένη περιοχή.
Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front of our party, chased by fighter jets and subsequently crashed. Weird times. pic.twitter.com/Ra4LcIhwfU— bmbdgty (@drbmbdgty) August 11, 2018
An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed.— Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018
Όπως ανακοίνωσε η Alaska Airlines, πιθανότατα στο αεροπλάνο δεν επέβαιναν άλλοι επιβάτες.
We are aware of an incident involving an unauthorized take-off of a Horizon Air Q400. We believe there are no passengers on board. More information as we learn more.— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018
Όπως μετέδωσαν λίγο αργότερα τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, το αεροσκάφος τελικώς συνετρίβη.
We've confirmed a Horizon Air Q400 that had an unauthorized takeoff from SeaTac around 8pm has gone down near Ketron Island in Pierce County, WA. We're working to confirm who was on board, we believe there were no guests or crew on board other than the person operating the plane.— Alaska Airlines (@AlaskaAir) August 11, 2018
Δείτε βίντεο από τη συντριβή:
Video showing the moments that the stolen plane crashed outside of Seattle ? pic.twitter.com/ZkHvhouHlN— Kris Hanson (@KrisHansonRCF) August 11, 2018
Το σημείο της συντριβής
An aircraft has crashed in Washington state after a mechanic stole it from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, police said. The plane took off without authorization and without passengers, airport officials tweeted. https://t.co/hIClSdSdIf pic.twitter.com/rlCSDIixNc— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 11, 2018
