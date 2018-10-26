26 Οκτωβρίου 2018 18:03

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός ΤΩΡΑ σε πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο στις ΗΠΑ: «Καλυφθείτε και μην αγγίζετε τίποτα»

Σε κατάσταση εκτάκτου ανάγκης κηρύχθηκε το μεγαλύτερο πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο των ΗΠΑ στο Χάνφορντ.

Οι εργαζόμενοι στο πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο Hanford Vit Plant - μία από τις μεγαλύτερες εγκαταστάσεις επεξεργασίας πυρηνικών αποβλήτων των ΗΠΑ – έλαβαν εντολή να σπεύσουν στα καταφύγια. Η προειδοποίηση μεταδόθηκε με τη μορφή μηνύματος στα κινητά τους τηλέφωνα, σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

Σπεύσατε στο πλησιέστερο καταφύγιο, αποφύγετε να φάτε ή να πιείτε οτιδήποτε μέχρι νεωτέρας», σύμφωνα με αναρτήσεις στο Twitter.

Δεν υπάρχει επίσημη ανακοίνωση των αρχών μέχρι στιγμής.

 

