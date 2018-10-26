Συναγερμός ΤΩΡΑ σε πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο στις ΗΠΑ: «Καλυφθείτε και μην αγγίζετε τίποτα»

Οι εργαζόμενοι στο πυρηνικό εργοστάσιο Hanford Vit Plant - μία από τις μεγαλύτερες εγκαταστάσεις επεξεργασίας πυρηνικών αποβλήτων των ΗΠΑ – έλαβαν εντολή να σπεύσουν στα καταφύγια. Η προειδοποίηση μεταδόθηκε με τη μορφή μηνύματος στα κινητά τους τηλέφωνα, σύμφωνα με τα τοπικά ΜΜΕ.

BREAKING NEWS: We have confirmed that a text alert has been sent out to employees of the Hanford Vit Plant telling them to "take cover". Media relations personnel would not release any other information at this time. pic.twitter.com/JydUgdPAEz — Jade Redinger (@JadeKAPPKVEW) October 26, 2018

Σπεύσατε στο πλησιέστερο καταφύγιο, αποφύγετε να φάτε ή να πιείτε οτιδήποτε μέχρι νεωτέρας», σύμφωνα με αναρτήσεις στο Twitter.

What’s going on in Hanford? Lowkey scared. Like should I go get my gas mask? pic.twitter.com/XYDTMjHuKW — Melissa (@amazing_mc) October 26, 2018

Δεν υπάρχει επίσημη ανακοίνωση των αρχών μέχρι στιγμής.