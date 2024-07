Δικαίωση Μπόατενγκ για τις κατηγορίες της πρώην συντρόφου του

epa11409063 Former national soccer player Jerome Boateng (R) and his lawyer Dr. Leonhard Walischewski (L) wait for the start of trial proceedings in a courtroom of the district court in Munich, Germany, 14 June 2024. After a previous verdict from 2022 has been overturned, trial proceedings over allegations of violence, insulting and assault made by his ex-girlfriend have to be completely reopened. EPA/ANNA SZILAGYI