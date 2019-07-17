State Department expresses deep concerns over Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ

Asked about the EU sanctions for Turkish drilling in Cyprus economic zone, State Department spokesperson Morgan Orgagus said:

"We’ve talked about – I think we’ve talked about this before here. We certainly have expressed similar – similarly to the Europeans, we’ve expressed deep concerns over Turkey’s assertions that it is going to continue to drill in these waters off of Cyprus. And I think that I’m pretty sure that I released a statement on this back on July 9th, and so I refer you back to that statement. I could read it, but you could probably easily get a copy. But again, we similarly share the concern that the Europeans have displayed today."