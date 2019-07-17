ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ Ο,ΤΙ ΣΚΑΕΙ
ΗΜΕΡΟΛΟΓΙΟ Τετάρτη 17/07 2019

Εορτολόγιο

Μαρίνης μεγαλομάρτυρος, Μαρίνα, Μαρίνος, Αλίκη

Αυτοκίνητα

Κινούνται σήμερα: Μονά

Δακτύλιος στο Κέντρο της Αθήνας

Σαν σήμερα

Σαν σήμερα το 1453 τερματίζεται ο Εκατονταετής πόλεμος
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ Τετάρτη 17/07 2019 Δες αναλυτικά το δελτίο καιρού
06:16
Ανατολή
20:46
Δύση
3bf
Ταχ. Ανέμου
67%
Υγρασία
21
Καιρός τώρα: Έτοιμος να σαρώσει ο «Αντίνοος» - Τις επόμενες ώρες η κορύφωση της κακοκαιρίας (pics)
30
18/07
30
19/07
31
20/07
31
21/07
31
22/07
31
23/07
32
24/07
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
State Department expresses deep concerns over Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ

State Department expresses deep concerns over Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ

10:51
Δείτε τo πιο γρήγορo pit stop στην ιστορία της Φόρμουλα 1

Δείτε τo πιο γρήγορo pit stop στην ιστορία της Φόρμουλα 1

10:50
Россия в мае сократила вложения в американские госбумаги почти до $12 млрд

Россия в мае сократила вложения в американские госбумаги почти до $12 млрд

10:47
Οι δώδεκα συνήθειες που μαρτυρούν ότι είσαι Έλληνας! (pics+vid)

Οι δώδεκα συνήθειες που μαρτυρούν ότι είσαι Έλληνας! (pics+vid)

10:45
Face Αpp: Δείτε τους Έλληνες πολιτικούς αρχηγούς... γερασμένους

Face Αpp: Δείτε τους Έλληνες πολιτικούς αρχηγούς... γερασμένους

PIC 10:43
Τι συμβαίνει με το συμβόλαιο της Ελένης Μενεγάκη με τον Alpha; Όλη η αλήθεια

Τι συμβαίνει με το συμβόλαιο της Ελένης Μενεγάκη με τον Alpha; Όλη η αλήθεια

10:40
Κρήτη: Η λεχώνα σόκαρε τους πάντες - «Πάγωσαν» με αυτό που είπε μόλις γέννησε

Κρήτη: Η λεχώνα σόκαρε τους πάντες - «Πάγωσαν» με αυτό που είπε μόλις γέννησε

10:39
Греция признана самой красивой страной в мире по версии Condé Nast Traveler

Греция признана самой красивой страной в мире по версии Condé Nast Traveler

10:39
Ολυμπιακός: Στέλνουν άσο της Μίλαν οι Ιταλοί (photos)

Ολυμπιακός: Στέλνουν άσο της Μίλαν οι Ιταλοί (photos)

10:35
ΑΑΔΕ: Επιταχύνονται οι επιστροφές ΦΠΑ - Η «χρυσή λίστα»

ΑΑΔΕ: Επιταχύνονται οι επιστροφές ΦΠΑ - Η «χρυσή λίστα»

10:34
Ποιος διάσημος τραγουδιστής «έκλεψε» την καρδιά της Ειρήνης Καζαριάν;

Ποιος διάσημος τραγουδιστής «έκλεψε» την καρδιά της Ειρήνης Καζαριάν;

10:30
Χαμός στη Μύκονο - Εμφανίστηκε χωρίς σουτιέν και έκανε πανικό! (video)

Χαμός στη Μύκονο - Εμφανίστηκε χωρίς σουτιέν και έκανε πανικό! (video)

10:27
Αγνώριστη η Τζούλια Αλεξανδράτου - Δείτε την με παραπάνω κιλά! (video)

Αγνώριστη η Τζούλια Αλεξανδράτου - Δείτε την με παραπάνω κιλά! (video)

10:19
LIVE: Η ορκωμοσία των 300 βουλευτών – Πρεμιέρα για τη νέα Βουλή

LIVE: Η ορκωμοσία των 300 βουλευτών – Πρεμιέρα για τη νέα Βουλή

10:17
Οικογενειακή τραγωδία: Νεκρά δύο αδέρφια - Το τραγικό παιχνίδι της μοίρας

Οικογενειακή τραγωδία: Νεκρά δύο αδέρφια - Το τραγικό παιχνίδι της μοίρας

10:13
Αθηνά Ωνάση: Χαμός με τις αποκαλύψεις του Ντόντα

Αθηνά Ωνάση: Χαμός με τις αποκαλύψεις του Ντόντα

PIC 10:12
Έχετε δει πώς είναι σήμερα τα αγοράκια από την αγαπημένη μας σοκολάτα; (pics)

Έχετε δει πώς είναι σήμερα τα αγοράκια από την αγαπημένη μας σοκολάτα; (pics)

10:03
ΕΕΤΑΑ παιδικοί σταθμοί: Μετ΄ εμποδίων οι ενστάσεις - Τι πρέπει να κάνετε

ΕΕΤΑΑ παιδικοί σταθμοί: Μετ΄ εμποδίων οι ενστάσεις - Τι πρέπει να κάνετε

10:03
Δολοφονία βιολόγου στην Κρήτη: «Μυρίζαμε το πτώμα» - Ανατριχιαστικές περιγραφές των δύο σπηλαιολόγων

Δολοφονία βιολόγου στην Κρήτη: «Μυρίζαμε το πτώμα» - Ανατριχιαστικές περιγραφές των δύο σπηλαιολόγων

VIDPIC 09:51
Ολυμπιακός: «Κόβει» δέκα παίκτες από την ευρωπαϊκή λίστα ο Μαρτίνς

Ολυμπιακός: «Κόβει» δέκα παίκτες από την ευρωπαϊκή λίστα ο Μαρτίνς

09:44
ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Τέλος χρόνου για τις ενστάσεις - Αναλυτικές οδηγίες

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Τέλος χρόνου για τις ενστάσεις - Αναλυτικές οδηγίες

09:43
Τι κάνουν οι οδηγοί όταν πέφτουν χαρτονομίσματα από μια χρηματαποστολή;

Τι κάνουν οι οδηγοί όταν πέφτουν χαρτονομίσματα από μια χρηματαποστολή;

09:40
Παναθηναϊκός: Το πρώτο τέστ με Φέγενοορντ

Παναθηναϊκός: Το πρώτο τέστ με Φέγενοορντ

09:38
Κακοκαιρία - Εύβοια: Δραματικές στιγμές σε κατασκήνωση - Χείμαρρος παρέσυρε σκηνές

Κακοκαιρία - Εύβοια: Δραματικές στιγμές σε κατασκήνωση - Χείμαρρος παρέσυρε σκηνές

09:38
ΟΑΕΔ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός: Δείτε ΕΔΩ τα προσωρινά αποτελέσματα για τις δωρεάν διακοπές

ΟΑΕΔ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός: Δείτε ΕΔΩ τα προσωρινά αποτελέσματα για τις δωρεάν διακοπές

09:29
ΕΘΝΙΚΑ

State Department expresses deep concerns over Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ

Newsbomb

State Department expresses deep concerns over Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ

Asked about the EU sanctions for Turkish drilling in Cyprus economic zone, State Department spokesperson Morgan Orgagus said:

"We’ve talked about – I think we’ve talked about this before here. We certainly have expressed similar – similarly to the Europeans, we’ve expressed deep concerns over Turkey’s assertions that it is going to continue to drill in these waters off of Cyprus. And I think that I’m pretty sure that I released a statement on this back on July 9th, and so I refer you back to that statement. I could read it, but you could probably easily get a copy. But again, we similarly share the concern that the Europeans have displayed today."

Ό,τι συμβαίνει, σκάει και στο Instagram! Ακολούθησέ μας!

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Όλες οι ειδήσεις

State Department expresses deep concerns over Turkey’s drilling in Cyprus EEZ

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:51

Δείτε τo πιο γρήγορo pit stop στην ιστορία της Φόρμουλα 1

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:50

Россия в мае сократила вложения в американские госбумаги почти до $12 млрд

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:47

Οι δώδεκα συνήθειες που μαρτυρούν ότι είσαι Έλληνας! (pics+vid)

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:45

Face Αpp: Δείτε τους Έλληνες πολιτικούς αρχηγούς... γερασμένους

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:43

Τι συμβαίνει με το συμβόλαιο της Ελένης Μενεγάκη με τον Alpha; Όλη η αλήθεια

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:40

Κρήτη: Η λεχώνα σόκαρε τους πάντες - «Πάγωσαν» με αυτό που είπε μόλις γέννησε

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:39

Греция признана самой красивой страной в мире по версии Condé Nast Traveler

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:39

Ολυμπιακός: Στέλνουν άσο της Μίλαν οι Ιταλοί (photos)

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:35

ΑΑΔΕ: Επιταχύνονται οι επιστροφές ΦΠΑ - Η «χρυσή λίστα»

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:34

Ποιος διάσημος τραγουδιστής «έκλεψε» την καρδιά της Ειρήνης Καζαριάν;

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:30

Χαμός στη Μύκονο - Εμφανίστηκε χωρίς σουτιέν και έκανε πανικό! (video)

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:27

Αγνώριστη η Τζούλια Αλεξανδράτου - Δείτε την με παραπάνω κιλά! (video)

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:19

LIVE: Η ορκωμοσία των 300 βουλευτών – Πρεμιέρα για τη νέα Βουλή

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:17

Οικογενειακή τραγωδία: Νεκρά δύο αδέρφια - Το τραγικό παιχνίδι της μοίρας

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:13

Αθηνά Ωνάση: Χαμός με τις αποκαλύψεις του Ντόντα

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:12

Έχετε δει πώς είναι σήμερα τα αγοράκια από την αγαπημένη μας σοκολάτα; (pics)

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:03

ΕΕΤΑΑ παιδικοί σταθμοί: Μετ΄ εμποδίων οι ενστάσεις - Τι πρέπει να κάνετε

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:03

Δολοφονία βιολόγου στην Κρήτη: «Μυρίζαμε το πτώμα» - Ανατριχιαστικές περιγραφές των δύο σπηλαιολόγων

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:51

Ολυμπιακός: «Κόβει» δέκα παίκτες από την ευρωπαϊκή λίστα ο Μαρτίνς

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:44

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί σταθμοί ΕΣΠΑ: Τέλος χρόνου για τις ενστάσεις - Αναλυτικές οδηγίες

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:43

Τι κάνουν οι οδηγοί όταν πέφτουν χαρτονομίσματα από μια χρηματαποστολή;

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:40

Παναθηναϊκός: Το πρώτο τέστ με Φέγενοορντ

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:38

Κακοκαιρία - Εύβοια: Δραματικές στιγμές σε κατασκήνωση - Χείμαρρος παρέσυρε σκηνές

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:38

ΟΑΕΔ - Κοινωνικός τουρισμός: Δείτε ΕΔΩ τα προσωρινά αποτελέσματα για τις δωρεάν διακοπές

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:29
ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

TAGS

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

DPG NETWORK

TOP ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ

Face Αpp: Δείτε τους Έλληνες πολιτικούς αρχηγούς... γερασμένους
BOMBER

Face Αpp: Δείτε τους Έλληνες πολιτικούς αρχηγούς... γερασμένους

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:43
Καιρός: Πού θα συνεχιστούν οι βροχές τις επόμενες ώρες! Η ενημέρωση του Τάσου Αρνιακού (video)
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Καιρός: Πού θα συνεχιστούν οι βροχές τις επόμενες ώρες! Η ενημέρωση του Τάσου Αρνιακού (video)

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:11
Φρίκη στον Βόλο: Πατέρας μαζί με φίλο του θώπευε την ανάπηρη 15χρονη κόρη του
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Φρίκη στον Βόλο: Πατέρας μαζί με φίλο του θώπευε την ανάπηρη 15χρονη κόρη του

17 Ιουλ 2019 07:26
Δολοφονία βιολόγου: Ξέσπασε σε λυγμούς ο σύζυγος της 60χρονης όταν έμαθε πως βιάστηκε
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Δολοφονία βιολόγου: Ξέσπασε σε λυγμούς ο σύζυγος της 60χρονης όταν έμαθε πως βιάστηκε

17 Ιουλ 2019 08:21
Μερική έκλειψη Σελήνης και πανσέληνος: Μαγευτικές εικόνες
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Μερική έκλειψη Σελήνης και πανσέληνος: Μαγευτικές εικόνες

17 Ιουλ 2019 08:32
120 δόσεις για χρέη στην Εφορία: Αυξάνονται οι δόσεις για χρέη έως 3.000 ευρώ
ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ

120 δόσεις για χρέη στην Εφορία: Αυξάνονται οι δόσεις για χρέη έως 3.000 ευρώ

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:21
ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί σταθμοί - eetaa.gr: Μέχρι σήμερα η υποβολή των ενστάσεων - Αναλυτικές οδηγίες
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

ΕΕΤΑΑ Παιδικοί σταθμοί - eetaa.gr: Μέχρι σήμερα η υποβολή των ενστάσεων - Αναλυτικές οδηγίες

17 Ιουλ 2019 04:00
Κρήτη: Φωτογραφίες ΣΟΚ του δολοφόνου στο Facebook
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Κρήτη: Φωτογραφίες ΣΟΚ του δολοφόνου στο Facebook

16 Ιουλ 2019 23:55
Κακοκαιρία - Εύβοια: Δραματικές στιγμές σε κατασκήνωση - Χείμαρρος παρέσυρε σκηνές
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Κακοκαιρία - Εύβοια: Δραματικές στιγμές σε κατασκήνωση - Χείμαρρος παρέσυρε σκηνές

17 Ιουλ 2019 09:38
Φρίκη: Την βρήκε στο Instagram, την σκότωσε και ανέβασε φωτό με το πτώμα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Φρίκη: Την βρήκε στο Instagram, την σκότωσε και ανέβασε φωτό με το πτώμα

16 Ιουλ 2019 19:52
Αθηνά Ωνάση: Χαμός με τις αποκαλύψεις του Ντόντα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Αθηνά Ωνάση: Χαμός με τις αποκαλύψεις του Ντόντα

17 Ιουλ 2019 10:12
Σήμερα 17/07: Έκλειψη στον Αιγόκερω - Κλείσε τα κιτάπια!
ΖΩΔΙΑ

Σήμερα 17/07: Έκλειψη στον Αιγόκερω - Κλείσε τα κιτάπια!

«Τσακώσαμε» τον Κανάκη στην παραλία – Αυτές τις αρετουσάριστες φωτογραφίες πρέπει να τις δείτε
GOSSIP

«Τσακώσαμε» τον Κανάκη στην παραλία – Αυτές τις αρετουσάριστες φωτογραφίες πρέπει να τις δείτε

Ποιος διάσημος τραγουδιστής «έκλεψε» την καρδιά της Ειρήνης Καζαριάν;
GOSSIP

Ποιος διάσημος τραγουδιστής «έκλεψε» την καρδιά της Ειρήνης Καζαριάν;

Ζέτα Δούκα: Δείτε τι της έβαλε στην πλάτη η κόρη της (pics)
GOSSIP

Ζέτα Δούκα: Δείτε τι της έβαλε στην πλάτη η κόρη της (pics)

Αυτή είναι η άσκηση που κρατά «ζωντανό» τον εγκέφαλο
ΥΓΕΙΑ

Αυτή είναι η άσκηση που κρατά «ζωντανό» τον εγκέφαλο

Ολυμπιακός: Στέλνουν άσο της Μίλαν οι Ιταλοί (photos)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

Ολυμπιακός: Στέλνουν άσο της Μίλαν οι Ιταλοί (photos)

Έχεις κοιλίτσα; Εξαφάνισέ την έτσι απλά!
FUN TIME

Έχεις κοιλίτσα; Εξαφάνισέ την έτσι απλά!

Παγκόσμια «τρέλα» με την εφαρμογή που δείχνει πώς θα είσαι γέρος! (photos)
FUN TIME

Παγκόσμια «τρέλα» με την εφαρμογή που δείχνει πώς θα είσαι γέρος! (photos)

Kylie Jenner: Οι μαγικές διακοπές με τις φίλες της κι η απίστευτη εξομολόγηση για τη ζωή της
GOSSIP

Kylie Jenner: Οι μαγικές διακοπές με τις φίλες της κι η απίστευτη εξομολόγηση για τη ζωή της

Όλα όσα πρέπει να ξέρεις για τη ρετινόλη και ποια προϊόντα να επιλέξεις
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΑ

Όλα όσα πρέπει να ξέρεις για τη ρετινόλη και ποια προϊόντα να επιλέξεις

Υπέροχη συνταγή: Mini αλμυρά muffins με λαχανικά
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΑ

Υπέροχη συνταγή: Mini αλμυρά muffins με λαχανικά

Παναθηναϊκός: Το πρώτο τέστ με Φέγενοορντ
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

Παναθηναϊκός: Το πρώτο τέστ με Φέγενοορντ

Τρομερό: Τόσο καιρό μαγειρεύαμε λάθος τα μακαρόνια μας!
FUN TIME

Τρομερό: Τόσο καιρό μαγειρεύαμε λάθος τα μακαρόνια μας!

Απίστευτη πατέντα: Πώς να έχεις δωρέαν ρεύμα με έναν αναπτήρα και μια μπαλαντέζα (video)
FUN TIME

Απίστευτη πατέντα: Πώς να έχεις δωρέαν ρεύμα με έναν αναπτήρα και μια μπαλαντέζα (video)

Ρεκόρ ζέστης στον Βόρειο Πόλο - Δείτε πού έφτασε ο υδράργυρος
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ρεκόρ ζέστης στον Βόρειο Πόλο - Δείτε πού έφτασε ο υδράργυρος

Gossip-tv.gr Onsports.gr Queen.gr Astrology.gr Mothersblog.gr Onmed.gr Leoforos.gr Ratpack.gr i-Ellada.gr
ened ΜΕΛΟΣ ΕΝΕΔ Monetized by DPG Digital Media ©2010-2019 Newsbomb.gr - All rights reserved