Πόλεμος στην Ουκρανία: Αναφορές για μάχες στο κέντρο του Κιέβου (videos)

#Kiew #Ukraine #Kiev

!!!! Caution!!!!!! PLEASE goes to shelters imminently and avoid following 4 combat zones

1 Beresteyskaya metro station

2 Shulyavka-Kyiv Zoo

3 Kyiv TEC-6 power plant

4 Kiew Southwest National Guard in combat

Ammunition warehouses getting targeted

Stay save pic.twitter.com/nkKRGU6JY0