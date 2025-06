Τουρκία: Επικοινωνία Ερντογάν με Τραμπ - Έκτακτη σύσκεψη ασφαλείας στην Άγκυρα

FILE - In this Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a news conference in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. President Joe Biden has often touted the personal relationships he’s developed with world leaders over nearly 50 years in national politics as a factor that makes him uniquely equipped to revitalize the reputation of the United States following the presidency of Trump. He’s mentioned to aides that he’s developed a strong rapport with Erdogan over the years, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

AP