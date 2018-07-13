Αποκάλυψη: «Είχαν ευνουχίσει χημικά τον Michael Jackson»

Ο γιατρός, που καταδικάστηκε σε δύο χρόνια φυλάκισης για χορήγηση υπερβολικής δόσης φαρμάκου στον MJ, αποκάλεσε σε συνέντευξή του στο The Blast, τον Joe Jackson, ως τον χειρότερο πατέρα της Ιστορίας.
«Τα όσα έζησε ο Michael Jackson στα χέρια του πατέρα του ήταν φρικτά…», ισχυρίστηκε ο 65χρονος Murray και πρόσθεσε, «Το γεγονός ότι είχε διατάξει ο Michael Jackson να ευνουχιστεί χημικά, για να μην χάσει τον τόνο της φωνής του, ξεπερνάει κάθε όριο».
Αυτή δεν είναι η πρώτη φορά που ο γιατρός ισχυρίζεται ο «βασιλιάς της ποπ» ότι είχε ευνουχιστεί χημικά και στο βιβλίο του This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson, είχε κατηγορήσει τον Joe Jackson ότι από τον ανάγκασε από τα 12 του χρόνια να κάνει ενέσεις με ορμόνες για να μην αλλάξει η φωνή του.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.