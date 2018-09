Συγκλονίζει γνωστή δημοσιογράφος: «Μου μένουν λίγες μέρες ζωής»

In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so very very much for all your support I’ve received along the way. @bowelbabe and @girlvscancer will continue with the podcast. Obviously I cant get round to all of your messages but I’ll do my very best to read them all. #cancer #fucancer #goodbye

