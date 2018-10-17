17 Οκτωβρίου 2018 17:35

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

«Βλέπαμε πτώματα παντού»: Αυτός είναι δράστης του μακελειού στο κολλέγιο της Κριμαίας (Vid)

«Βλέπαμε πτώματα παντού»: Αυτός είναι δράστης του μακελειού στο κολλέγιο της Κριμαίας (Vid)
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ

Η Ερευνητική Επιτροπή της Ρωσίας ανακοίνωσε ότι η πολύνεκρη επίθεση που σημειώθηκε σε κολέγιο της Κριμαίας, στην πόλη Κερτς ήταν μια «μαζική δολοφονία» που δεν σχετίζεται με τρομοκρατία και κατονόμασε τον βασικό ύποπτο, τον 18χρονο σπουδαστή Βλαντισλάβ Ροσλίακοφ.

Σύμφωνα με τις ρωσικές αρχές, ο Ροσλιάκοφ άρχισε να πυροβολεί αδιακρίτως στο κολέγιο και στη συνέχεια έβαλε τέλος στη ζωή του, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ.

Στις εικόνες που κατέγραψαν οι κάμερες ασφαλείας διακρίνεται ο νεαρός να μπαίνει στη σχολή κρατώντας ένα τουφέκι.

PHOTO GALLERY
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Μακελειό στην Κριμαία: Πολύνεκρη τρομοκρατική επίθεση σε κολλέγιο

Μακελειό στην Κριμαία: Πολύνεκρη τρομοκρατική επίθεση σε κολλέγιο

Έκρηξη με νεκρούς και δεκάδες τραυματίες στην Κριμαία

Έκρηξη με νεκρούς και δεκάδες τραυματίες στην Κριμαία

Ρωσία: Η Μόσχα ενισχύει τη στρατιωτική της δύναμη στην Κριμαία

Ρωσία: Η Μόσχα ενισχύει τη στρατιωτική της δύναμη στην Κριμαία

BOMBTV

Ιωάννινα: Πανικός σε χωριό – Έπαθαν σοκ με αυτό που είδαν κοντά σε παιδική χαρά (vid)
17.10.2018 12:54

Ιωάννινα: Πανικός σε χωριό – Έπαθαν σοκ με αυτό που είδαν κοντά σε παιδική χαρά (vid)

Μπροστά σε ένα πρωτοφανές θέαμα βρέθηκαν κάτοικοι του χωριού Κοσμηράς στα Ιωάννινα.
16.10.2018 21:30

Τρόμος στο νερό: Γυναίκα έπεσε σε δεξαμενή γεμάτη καρχαρίες την ώρα που τους τάιζαν (video)

Το σοκ της ζωής της υπέστη μια Κινέζα, η οποία έζησε την πιο τρομακτική ίσως εμπειρία που θα μπορούσε να…
16.10.2018 20:32

Το βίντεο - ΣΟΚ που διχάζει: Ο γαμπρός ανοίγει την πόρτα του ασανσέρ και ο πεθερός πέφτει στο κενό

Ένα απίστευτο δυστύχημα με θύμα τον πεθερό και… δράστη το γαμπρό, κάνεις τις τελευταίες ημέρες το γύρο του Διαδικτύου, διχάζοντας…
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ