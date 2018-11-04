Αεροπορική τραγωδία στον Καναδά: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα – Το ένα συνετρίβη

Σύμφωνα με τις αστυνομικές αρχές το μικρότερο αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη σε αγρόκτημα της περιοχής στα δυτικά της πόλης, ενώ το μεγαλύτερο έλαβε εντολές να κατευθυνθεί στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Οτάβα, όπου και προσγειώθηκε με ασφάλεια.

Police not commenting about nature of injuries, but say there was a mid-air collision, that one of the planes crashed in a field, the other was redirected to Ottawa International Airport where it landed safely — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) November 4, 2018

Hearing possibly of a two planes collision out by carp one crashed on McGee side road and other involved being rerouted to land at OTTAWA airport Ottawa police ,fire and ambulance are on scene on McGee side road Opp was called to assist but has been cleared while on scene — Ted (@Rmt3107) November 4, 2018

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστός ο τύπος των αεροσκαφών, ούτε πόσα άτομα επέβαιναν σε αυτά.

Οι αρχές πιστεύουν ότι υπάρχει αδιευκρίνιστος αριθμός τραυματιών, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ.

Η υπηρεσία άμεσης βοήθειας της πόλης παρέπεμψε για περισσότερες διευκρινίσεις στο αεροδρόμιο Καρπ, η διεύθυνση του οποίου όμως δήλωσε ότι δεν έχει προς το παρόν άλλες λεπτομέρειες να ανακοινώσει.

Tragedy at Carp Airport in West Ottawa where we can confirm 2 planes collided mid-air this morning and one person has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of crashing into a nearby field - the larger plane landed safely @FlyYOW @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/ha14AiyCIA — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 4, 2018