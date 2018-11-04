Ουρές χιλιομέτρων στην εθνική οδό Αθηνών-Λαμίας – Δείτε τι έχει συμβεί (Pics)
Αεροπορική τραγωδία στον Καναδά: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα – Το ένα συνετρίβη

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις υπηρεσίες εκτάκτου ανάγκης στην Οτάβα του Καναδά όταν ελήφθη σήμα για σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα στην περιοχή Καρπ το πρωί της Κυριακής 4 Νοεμβρίου (τοπική ώρα).

Σύμφωνα με τις αστυνομικές αρχές το μικρότερο αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη σε αγρόκτημα της περιοχής στα δυτικά της πόλης, ενώ το μεγαλύτερο έλαβε εντολές να κατευθυνθεί στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Οτάβα, όπου και προσγειώθηκε με ασφάλεια.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστός ο τύπος των αεροσκαφών, ούτε πόσα άτομα επέβαιναν σε αυτά.

Οι αρχές πιστεύουν ότι υπάρχει αδιευκρίνιστος αριθμός τραυματιών, σύμφωνα με το ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ.

Η υπηρεσία άμεσης βοήθειας της πόλης παρέπεμψε για περισσότερες διευκρινίσεις στο αεροδρόμιο Καρπ, η διεύθυνση του οποίου όμως δήλωσε ότι δεν έχει προς το παρόν άλλες λεπτομέρειες να ανακοινώσει.

