Αεροπορικό θρίλερ στον Καναδά: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα – Νεκρός ο ένας πιλότος

Σύμφωνα με τις αστυνομικές αρχές το μικρότερο αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη σε αγρόκτημα της περιοχής στα δυτικά της πόλης, ενώ το μεγαλύτερον (ένα Piper Cheyenne 11 θέσεων) έλαβε εντολές να κατευθυνθεί στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Οτάβα, όπου και προσγειώθηκε με ασφάλεια.

Police not commenting about nature of injuries, but say there was a mid-air collision, that one of the planes crashed in a field, the other was redirected to Ottawa International Airport where it landed safely — CBC News Alerts (@CBCAlerts) November 4, 2018

Hearing possibly of a two planes collision out by carp one crashed on McGee side road and other involved being rerouted to land at OTTAWA airport Ottawa police ,fire and ambulance are on scene on McGee side road Opp was called to assist but has been cleared while on scene — Ted (@Rmt3107) November 4, 2018

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες τοπικών μέσων ενημέρωσης στο ένα αεροπλάνο, το οποίο κατάφερε να προσγειωθεί, επέβαιναν δύο άτομα (πατέρας και γιος), ενώ στο αεροπλάνο που συνετρίβη επέβαινε ένας 82χρονος, ο οποίος και σκοτώθηκε.

Tragedy at Carp Airport in West Ottawa where we can confirm 2 planes collided mid-air this morning and one person has sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of crashing into a nearby field - the larger plane landed safely @FlyYOW @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/ha14AiyCIA — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 4, 2018

#BREAKING #UPDATE #Ottawa - Two aircraft collided in mid-flight. Emergency services are on the scene of a plane crash in the west end of Ottawa.



