«Δοκιμάζει» την υπομονή του Πούτιν ο Ερντογάν: «Η Κριμαία είναι και θα είναι ουκρανική»
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
04.11.201819:30

«Δοκιμάζει» την υπομονή του Πούτιν ο Ερντογάν: «Η Κριμαία είναι και θα είναι ουκρανική»

Η Τουρκία έστειλε στη Μόσχα έναν κατάλογο…
Στο χορό των Ρίχτερ η Ζάκυνθος: Οι μετασεισμοί μπορεί να κρατήσουν ακόμα και 2 μήνες
ΣΕΙΣΜΟΙ
04.11.201819:50

Στο χορό των Ρίχτερ η Ζάκυνθος: Οι μετασεισμοί μπορεί να κρατήσουν ακόμα και 2 μήνες

Τι υποστηρίζουν οι σεισμολόγοι για τη μετασεισμική…
Η «ώρα» των αντιποίνων: 19 τζιχαντιστές του ISIS νεκροί για τους νεκρούς χριστιανούς στο μοναστήρι
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
04.11.201817:55

Η «ώρα» των αντιποίνων: 19 τζιχαντιστές του ISIS νεκροί για τους νεκρούς χριστιανούς στο μοναστήρι

Δεκαεννέα φερόμενοι ως τζιχαντιστές που συνδέονταν με…
Άρης-Ολυμπιακός: «Πλακώθηκαν» Μπουχαλάκης-Ντιγκινί (photos)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ
04.11.201820:42

Άρης-Ολυμπιακός: «Πλακώθηκαν» Μπουχαλάκης-Ντιγκινί (photos)

Επεισόδιο ανάμεσα στους δύο παίκτες με την…
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης λογαριάζει χωρίς τον ξενοδόχο
ΚΟΜΜΑΤΑ
04.11.201815:00

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης λογαριάζει χωρίς τον ξενοδόχο

Σφοδρή επίθεση στον πρόεδρο της Νέας Δημοκρατίας…
04 Νοεμβρίου 2018 20:39

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Αεροπορικό θρίλερ στον Καναδά: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα – Νεκρός ο ένας πιλότος

Αεροπορικό θρίλερ στον Καναδά: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα – Νεκρός ο ένας πιλότος

Συναγερμός σήμανε στις υπηρεσίες εκτάκτου ανάγκης στην Οτάβα του Καναδά όταν ελήφθη σήμα για σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα στην περιοχή Καρπ το πρωί της Κυριακής 4 Νοεμβρίου (τοπική ώρα).

Σύμφωνα με τις αστυνομικές αρχές το μικρότερο αεροπλάνο συνετρίβη σε αγρόκτημα της περιοχής στα δυτικά της πόλης, ενώ το μεγαλύτερον (ένα Piper Cheyenne 11 θέσεων) έλαβε εντολές να κατευθυνθεί στο διεθνές αεροδρόμιο της Οτάβα, όπου και προσγειώθηκε με ασφάλεια.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες τοπικών μέσων ενημέρωσης στο ένα αεροπλάνο, το οποίο κατάφερε να προσγειωθεί, επέβαιναν δύο άτομα (πατέρας και γιος), ενώ στο αεροπλάνο που συνετρίβη επέβαινε ένας 82χρονος, ο οποίος και σκοτώθηκε.

BOMBTV

Ένας σκύλος… εγωιστής που αρνείται να σηκωθεί από το κρεβάτι (vid)
04.11.2018 20:50

Ένας σκύλος… εγωιστής που αρνείται να σηκωθεί από το κρεβάτι (vid)

Ο Marshall είναι ένα πολύ… κουρασμένο γερμανικό ποιμενικό, που όταν ξαπλώνει κάπου δεν πρόκειται να σηκωθεί!
04.11.2018 20:10

Η γάτα που μισεί να είναι… «λιοντάρι» (vid)

Ο Jack λατρεύει το Halloween και κάθε χρόνο αφήνει τα αφεντικά του να τον ντύνουν με διάφορα κουστούμια!
04.11.2018 18:28

Viral: Αυτά είναι τα καλύτερα Fail βίντεο της εβδομάδας (Προσπάθησε να μη γελάσεις αν μπορείς)

Η εβδομάδα που πέρασε «έφερε» μια σειρά από απίθανα και επικά fails, τα οποία συνθέτουν μια ξεκαρδιστική συλλογή διάρκειας 6…
