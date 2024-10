Τουρκία: Ξεπουλάνε τουρκικές μετοχές οι επενδυτές - Ανησυχίες για την οικονομία

A trader watches the news at the Borsa Istanbul (BIST) stock exchange shortly after its opening a day after the presidential elections in Istanbul, Monday, June 25, 2018. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 64, who has dominated Turkish politics for the past 15 years, is the winner of Sunday's polls and was set to extend his rule with sweeping new powers after winning landmark presidential and parliamentary elections. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

AP