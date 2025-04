Ολυμπιακός: Τα ακραία σενάρια που φέρνουν αποκλεισμό από τη League Phase του Champions League

Race for a direct spot in UCL via ? title-holder rebalancing is close to resolution.



? Olympiacos can win the ?? Super League already next weekend if one of these scenarios happen:



1⃣ Olympiacos beats AEK at home

2⃣ Both Oly-AEK and PAO-PAOK end in a draw



After that, the… pic.twitter.com/6JiW9sfpAg