Τζεφ Μπέζος: Η πτώση του που έγινε viral στην προσγείωση του Blue Origin

"It's such a big day in history and it's so empowering."



Reality TV stars Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner stand by in Texas ahead of an all-female crew being launched into space.



Live ➡️ https://t.co/N1f15altyO



? Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/wyenpA9hvR