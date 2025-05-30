Μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης Σινά: Έκκληση του Πατριαρχείου Ιεροσολύμων για σεβασμό στο καθεστώς της

Το Πατριαρχείο Ιεροσολύμων επιφυλάσσεται για περαιτέρω ενέργειες αν παραβιαστεί η ιερότητα της Μονής

Newsbomb

Μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης Σινά: Έκκληση του Πατριαρχείου Ιεροσολύμων για σεβασμό στο καθεστώς της
The Associated Press. All rights reserved
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ
3'
0 σχόλια

Το Πατριαρχείο Ιεροσολύμων απευθύνει έκκληση προς τις Αιγυπτιακές Αρχές να σεβαστούν την παράδοση που ρυθμίζει το ειδικό καθεστώς της Ιεράς Μονής Αγίας Αικατερίνης, στην έρημο του Σινά, με αφορμή πρόσφατη δικαστική απόφαση που φαίνεται να δημιουργεί τετελεσμένα ως προς το ιδιοκτησιακό καθεστώς της Μονής.

Η Ιερά Μονή Σινά υπάγεται στην πνευματική δικαιοδοσία του Πατριαρχείου Ιεροσολύμων, το οποίο χαιρετίζει τις επίσημες διαβεβαιώσεις που παρείχαν χθες οι Αιγυπτιακές Αρχές, ότι θα διαφυλαχθεί απαρέγκλιτα η ιερότητα της Μονής και δεν θα υπάρξει καμία αλλαγή στο ιδιαίτερο καθεστώς της.

Το Πατριαρχείο υπενθυμίζει ότι η Μονή Σινά υπήρξε διαχρονικά τόπος ενσάρκωσης της ειρηνικής χριστιανικής μαρτυρίας και καταφύγιο ελπίδας, ιδίως σε έναν κόσμο που πλήττεται από συγκρούσεις.

Τέλος, επισημαίνει πως θα παρακολουθεί εκ του σύνεγγυς την εξέλιξη της υπόθεσης και θα εξετάσει ενδελεχώς το περιεχόμενο της επίμαχης δικαστικής απόφασης. Εφόσον διαπιστωθεί οποιαδήποτε καταπάτηση ή παραβίαση της πρόσβασης σε αυτόν τον ιερό τόπο, το Πατριαρχείο Ιεροσολύμων δηλώνει έτοιμο να καταδικάσει και να ενεργήσει ανάλογα.

Αναλυτικά η δήλωση στην αγγλική γλώσσα:

“Show mercy to those who honor my memory”

St Catherine of Alexandria

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem was deeply troubled to hear of moves by the Egyptian Court Order to seize lands surrounding our monastery of St Catherine on Mount Sinai. The site where God appeared to Moses in the burning bush and home to the protected relics of St Catherine of Alexandria, the monastery is the oldest continuously inhabited Christian monastery and a profound sacred space for all Christians.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem asserts our ecclesiastical jurisdiction over the Monastery, as it firmly falls under our protection. It is our sacred obligation to ensure that Christian worship continues on this holy ground, as it has done for 17 centuries. We condemn any infringement on the physical or jurisdictional status of our places of worship.

Furthermore, the Patriarchate of Jerusalem stands strongly for the right to worship safely and freely. This requires access and safe passage for those making pilgrimage to our sites. It is a matter of freedom of worship.

The Monastery of St Catherine has been visited and revered by pilgrims for millennia. Granted a Letter of Protection, or Ashtiname, by Profit Mohammed PBUH in 623 – and reaffirmed by Sultan Selim I in 1517 – the Monastery is an enshrinement of peace between Christians and Muslims, and a refuge of hope for a world mired by conflict. We call on the Egyptian Authorities to follow this most esteemed tradition and ensure the freedom of worship and access to our monastery. Let our monastery continue this embodiment of peaceful Christian witness, education, and welcome.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem acknowledges the official statements issued yesterday by the Egyptian authorities, assuring the sanctity and wholesome integrity of our monastery and the refrain from any infringement over it. The Patriarchate of Jerusalem will monitor the situation closely and will thoroughly look into the said court decision, and if needed, the Patriarchate will condemn and act upon any encroachment on the Monastery or infringement over access to this holy site.

Σχετικές ειδήσεις

Σχόλια

Ροή Ειδήσεων Δημοφιλή
17:55ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Πέλλα: Επίθεση από αδέσποτο σκυλί δέχθηκε 10χρονη – Μήνυση κατά παντός υπευθύνου κατέθεσαν οι γονείς

17:54ΟΙΚΟΝΟΜΙΑ

Επίδομα θέρμανσης: Καταβλήθηκε η δεύτερη δόση - Πάνω από 900.000 οι δικαιούχοι

17:47ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Χάος στα πλυντήρια αυτοκινήτων μετά τη λασποβροχή – Οι απίστευτες δικαιολογίες σκαρφίστηκαν οδηγοί

17:41LIFESTYLE

Άννα Φόνσου: Δεν έκανε ταινία με τον Φίνο γιατί... διάλεξε τα μπουζούκια - «Δεν θα θυσίαζα την ελευθερία μου»

17:41ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης Σινά - Ποιος βρίσκεται πίσω από την απόφαση;

17:38ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑ

Πανελλήνιες 2025: Μηδενίστηκε γραπτό μαθητή λόγω κινητού - Χτύπησε το τηλέφωνο την ώρα που έγραφε

17:30ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Έντονες αντιδράσεις για το νέο τραγούδι της Φουρέιρα: Προκάλεσε χαμό η διασκευή της από Ισραηλινό παραγωγό

17:26ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Χωρίς ενεργό μέτωπο η φωτιά στον Ασπρόπυργο

17:23ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Δολοφονία Ζάκυνθος: Η συμβολαιογράφος γνώριζε τον βασικό κατηγορούμενο από το 2019 - Η κρίσιμη πληροφορία που οδήγησε στο έγκλημα

17:19ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ

Γιώργος Σαμπάνης: «ΝΙΩΣΕ ΟΤΙ ΝΙΩΘΩ» Δευτέρα 30 Ιουνίου στο Θέατρο Άλσος

17:15ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Δολοφονία Κυριακής Γρίβα – Κόλαφος ο πατέρας της: «Ποια συγγνώμη να δεχτώ; Μας κοροϊδεύει»

17:15ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Το ψεύτικο βίντεο με την «τροπική μόλυνση» που έγινε viral και κάποιοι το πιστεύουν

17:12ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Συναγερμός στην Πιερία για την εξαφάνιση 57χρονου

17:02ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Βασίλης Καλογήρου: Αυτή είναι η αιτία θανάτου του

16:58ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Συνάντηση Παπαθανάση – Χατζηδάκη με την Αιτωλοακαρνανία στο επίκεντρο

16:58ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης Σινά: Έκκληση του Πατριαρχείου Ιεροσολύμων για σεβασμό στο καθεστώς της

16:51ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Αυτός θα είναι ο καιρός για το τριήμερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος

16:47ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Αγωνία για τον χρυσό: Πόσο ασφαλή είναι τα γερμανικά αποθέματα στη Νέα Υόρκη;

16:36ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Μπαράζ μετασεισμών στο Ηράκλειο μετά τη δόνηση 4,3 Ρίχτερ - Τι λέει ο Γεράσιμος Παπαδόπουλος

16:23ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ

Οι διαρρήκτες των ΑΤΜ ήταν… επιχειρηματίες – Με λεία μισό εκατ. ευρώ αγόραζαν πολυτελή ΙΧ και σκάφη

ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ
netbet
17:02ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Βασίλης Καλογήρου: Αυτή είναι η αιτία θανάτου του

11:29ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Το πιο τοξικό φαγητό που δεν πρέπει να φάτε - Μια μπουκιά και μόνο προκαλεί καρκίνο στο συκώτι

17:23ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Δολοφονία Ζάκυνθος: Η συμβολαιογράφος γνώριζε τον βασικό κατηγορούμενο από το 2019 - Η κρίσιμη πληροφορία που οδήγησε στο έγκλημα

11:07FUN TIME

Πανελλήνιες: «Πανωλεθρία – Έβαλαν όλα τα αντι-SOS» - Πώς είναι σήμερα ο θρυλικός μαθητής (video)

11:10ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑ

Θέματα Πανελληνίων Έκθεση: Οι απαντήσεις στο μάθημα της Νεοελληνικής Γλώσσας

16:51ΚΑΙΡΟΣ

Αυτός θα είναι ο καιρός για το τριήμερο του Αγίου Πνεύματος

11:56ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Βγάλτε άμεσα αυτή την «αθώα» συσκευή από την πρίζα μετά τη χρήση

06:49ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Βάλτε μπαλάκια από αλουμινόχαρτο στην κατάψυξη - Σε τι χρησιμεύουν

14:22ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Τρόμος σε τουαλέτα: Πύθωνας δάγκωσε και ακρωτηρίασε άνδρα στην ευαίσθητη περιοχή

15:34ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου: «Βόμβα» από νέο πόρισμα - Κανένα μωρό δεν πέθανε από φυσικά αίτια

11:33ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Έστρεψαν δορυφόρο σε μια εγκαταλελειμμένη σοβιετική βάση - Αυτό που είδαν ίσως αλλάξει τα πάντα

17:41ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Μονή Αγίας Αικατερίνης Σινά - Ποιος βρίσκεται πίσω από την απόφαση;

06:56ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Αν έχετε αυτό το PIN στην τράπεζα αλλάξτε το αμέσως - Τι εντόπισαν οι ειδικοί

17:47ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Χάος στα πλυντήρια αυτοκινήτων μετά τη λασποβροχή – Οι απίστευτες δικαιολογίες σκαρφίστηκαν οδηγοί

16:23ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ

Οι διαρρήκτες των ΑΤΜ ήταν… επιχειρηματίες – Με λεία μισό εκατ. ευρώ αγόραζαν πολυτελή ΙΧ και σκάφη

16:03ΦΑΡΜΑΚΟ

Στα φαρμακεία νέο φάρμακο κατά της παχυσαρκίας - «Δωρητής βάρους» ο Γρηγόρης Αρναούτογλου

11:15ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Λύγισαν οι ένορκοι στη δίκη του «Diddy»: - «Με βίαζε, με χτυπούσε, μου πετούσε πράγματα» - Η σπαρακτική εξομολόγηση της πρώην βοηθού του

15:00ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Έλον Μασκ: 7 πράγματα που δεν ξέραμε για τον πλουσιότερο άνθρωπο στον κόσμο - Από τα βιντεοπαιχνίδια και τα αρώματα στον... Iron Man

17:15ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Δολοφονία Κυριακής Γρίβα – Κόλαφος ο πατέρας της: «Ποια συγγνώμη να δεχτώ; Μας κοροϊδεύει»

16:36ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Μπαράζ μετασεισμών στο Ηράκλειο μετά τη δόνηση 4,3 Ρίχτερ - Τι λέει ο Γεράσιμος Παπαδόπουλος

ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΔΗΜΟΦΙΛΕΙΣ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ