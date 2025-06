Οι ΗΠΑ ετοιμάζονται να εκκενώσουν την πρεσβεία τους στο Ιράκ

A sniper fires at targets during clashes with Islamic State (IS) group fighters in Mosul on March 5, 2017, during an offensive to retake the western parts of the city from the jihadists. Iraqi forces attacked four jihadist-held areas in Mosul, the latest push in a battle for the city's west that has displaced more than 45,000 people since it began. / AFP PHOTO / ARIS MESSINIS

