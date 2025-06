Γιατί ΗΠΑ και Ισραήλ θα τα «βρουν μπαστούνια» με το πυρηνικό πρόγραμμα του Ιράν

To secure a one-year breakout buffer, Israel’s kinetic air campaign must zero in on obliterating Iran’s 400kg stash of 60% enriched UF6, smashing at least 80% of its IR-6 and IR-4 centrifuges, permanently knocking out Fordow, targeting the Kuh-e Kolang Gaz La tunnels,… pic.twitter.com/iG4gN2kl8X