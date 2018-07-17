17 Ιουλίου 2018 18:12

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Τραμπ: «Το ΝΑΤΟ χρηματοδοτείται καλύτερα μόνο χάρις σε εμένα»

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ  διεκδίκησε σήμερα 17 Ιουλίου τα εύσημα για την ισχύ του ΝΑΤΟ, έναν οργανισμό τον οποίο έχει πολλές φορές επικρίνει, και έκρινε θετικά την πρόσφατη Σύνοδο Κορυφής της Συμμαχίας.

Σε tweet του ο Τραμπ έγραψε ότι το ΝΑΤΟ είναι καλύτερα χρηματοδοτούμενο «μόνο χάρις σε εμένα».

«Είχα μια εξαιρετική συνάντηση με τα μέλη του ΝΑΤΟ. Το ΝΑΤΟ ήταν ανίσχυρο, αλλά τώρα είναι και πάλι ισχυρό (κακό για τη Ρωσία). Τα μέσα ενημέρωσης μόνο υποστηρίζουν ότι ήμουν αγενής με τους ηγέτες, ποτέ δεν αναφέρονται στα χρήματα».

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters

