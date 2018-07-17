Τραμπ: «Το ΝΑΤΟ χρηματοδοτείται καλύτερα μόνο χάρις σε εμένα»

Σε tweet του ο Τραμπ έγραψε ότι το ΝΑΤΟ είναι καλύτερα χρηματοδοτούμενο «μόνο χάρις σε εμένα».
«Είχα μια εξαιρετική συνάντηση με τα μέλη του ΝΑΤΟ. Το ΝΑΤΟ ήταν ανίσχυρο, αλλά τώρα είναι και πάλι ισχυρό (κακό για τη Ρωσία). Τα μέσα ενημέρωσης μόνο υποστηρίζουν ότι ήμουν αγενής με τους ηγέτες, ποτέ δεν αναφέρονται στα χρήματα».
I had a great meeting with NATO. They have paid $33 Billion more and will pay hundreds of Billions of Dollars more in the future, only because of me. NATO was weak, but now it is strong again (bad for Russia). The media only says I was rude to leaders, never mentions the money!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018
While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia. Sadly, it is not being reported that way - the Fake News is going Crazy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2018
Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters