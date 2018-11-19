Συναγερμός στο Σικάγο: Ένοπλος άνοιξε πυρ κοντά σε νοσοκομείο - Δείτε LIVE εικόνα

Όπως αναφέρουν οι chicago.suntimes, ο δράστης άνοιξε πυρ το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας (τοπική ώρα) κοντά στην κλινική Mercy, πυροβολώντας και τραυματίζοντας αρκετά άτομα.

Προς το παρόν δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό αν υπάρχουν θύματα.



Δείτε LIVE εικόνα:

Police Activity: Reports of shots fired in the vicinity of 26th and Michigan near Mercy Hospital. Avoid area. Heavy police response incoming pic.twitter.com/yHe19SN8SY

Reports of multiple victims from incident at 26th and Michigan. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/VtDIr5b2Ok

Officers are doing a methodical search of Mercy hospital. At least one possible offender is shot. Please avoid the area of 26th and Michigan