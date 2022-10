Καφές: Η συνήθεια του Έλληνα που δεν κόβεται παρά την έκρηξη ακρίβειας

☕How expensive is your cup of coffee❓

?Data for August 2022 show that the price of coffee in the EU was on average 16.9% higher than in August 2021, while in August 2021, the price of coffee was 0.5% higher than in August 2020.

?https://t.co/sPNAXSp3Ef pic.twitter.com/g8TybCfJRf