PM Mitsotakis to visit Chalkida on Saturday evening
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will attend and address the inauguration of the war museum in the city of Chalkida at 18:30 on Saturday.
The premier will also walk through the city center and speak to people at an open gathering.
At 19:00 Mitsotakis will be interviewed in the main newscast on Action24 TV.
